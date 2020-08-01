Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power consumption slump narrows to 2.64 pc in July; Likely to hit normal level in Aug

The slump in power consumption has narrowed to just 2.64 per cent in July at 113.48 billion units (BU) indicating spurt in economic activity and raised hopes that it would touch normal level this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:44 IST
Power consumption slump narrows to 2.64 pc in July; Likely to hit normal level in Aug

The slump in power consumption has narrowed to just 2.64 per cent in July at 113.48 billion units (BU) indicating spurt in economic activity and raised hopes that it would touch normal level this month. Power consumption in July last year was at 116.48 BU, as per power ministry data.

The latest data of the power ministry shows that power consumption has improved after government started giving relaxations for economic activities and onset of summers. The government had imposed lockdown to contain COVID-19 on March 25, 2020 which affected commercial and industrial electricity demand as well as consumption.

Power consumption in June had declined 10.93 per cent to 105.08 BU, as compared to 117.98 BU a year ago. Similarly, power consumption in the country was down by 14.86 per cent in May and 23.21 per cent April this year.

The months of April, May and June this year witnessed low power consumption on account of lower commercial and industrial activities due to COVID-19-related restrictions. "The slump in power consumption has narrowed down considerably to 2.6 per cent. It is expected to be at normal level (what it was last year in same month) during August. There could be growth in power demand in coming days with expansion in economic activities," an industry expert said.

Peak power demand met, the highest energy supply during the day across the country, was at 170.54 GW in July, down 2.61 per cent compared to 175.12 GW a year ago. In June, peak power demand met had dipped to 164.94 GW, as compared to 182.45 GW in June 2019.

In May, the peak power demand met stood at 166.42 GW, 8.82 per cent less than 182.55 GW in the year-ago period. While, in April it stood at 132.77 GW, about 25 per cent lower than 176.81 GW recorded in the corresponding month a year earlier.

Country's power consumption was low in April this year owing to lower commercial and industrial demand and the relatively cool weather as temperature remained below 40 degree celsius even in the second half of the month. However, with gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, power consumption revived following spurt in economic activity, which led to rise in industrial and commercial demand.

Besides the rising temperatures due to intense heat wave also increased power demand..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BU

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra sales dip 36 pc in July

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Saturday reported a 36 per cent decline in total sales at 25,678 units in July. The company had sold 40,142 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales were down 35 per ce...

Rugby-Crusaders beat Chiefs to put one hand on Super Rugby Aotearoa title

The Canterbury Crusaders bounced back from their first loss of the competition and put one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on Saturday with a 32-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton. The 10-times Super Rugby champions move...

Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre's New Education Policy

The Assam government will set up a 40-member committee to initiate implementation of the Centrtes New Education Policy NEP in the state, a minister said on Saturday. The panel, headed by the education departments principal secretary, will b...

Congress MLAs offer Eid prayers in Jaisalmer hotel

Congress MLAs Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha on Saturday at Suryagarh Hotel. Those Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020