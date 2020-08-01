Sumit Deb assumes charge as CMD of NMDC

State-owned NMDC Ltd's Director for Personnel Sumit Deb on Saturday took charge as new Chairman and Managing Director of the iron ore mining major. He succeeds N Baijendra Kumar who has superannuated.

Deb worked at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam for 25 years before joining NMDC as General Manager for Commercial in 2015. He was later promoted as Executive Director for Personnel and Administration. Last year, he started heading various functions of Personnel and Administration, Human Resource Development, Law, Corporate Communications, CSR and Rajbhasha.

Deb is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneshwar. (ANI)