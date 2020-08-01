Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gaur not associated with Gaursons for over a decade, company says

He runs a separate company and whatever he has done is his personal/organisation capacity and Gaursons has nothing to do with it." The CBI has recently booked Rahul Gaur, his wife Navneet and his company Brys International for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank to the tune of Rs 80 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:26 IST
Rahul Gaur not associated with Gaursons for over a decade, company says

Gaurs group (erstwhile Gaursons) on Saturday said Rahul Gaur, the son of its founder BL Gaur and booked by the CBI for allegedly cheating banks of Rs 80 crore, has not been associated with the group for over a decade and is running a separate company. A statement from the company spokesperson cited a newspaper clipping of a public notice issued by the group's lawyer. The notice said that Rahul Gaur has resigned from Gaursons India Ltd and its group companies, thereafter, none of the family members of Manoj Gaur and BL Gaur, directors, share holders, officers, employees have any business association or relation with Rahul Gaur or companies wherein he is having any right or interest.

The spokesperson said, "...he is not associated with group for over a decade now. He runs a separate company and whatever he has done is his personal/organisation capacity and Gaursons has nothing to do with it." The CBI has recently booked Rahul Gaur, his wife Navneet and his company Brys International for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank to the tune of Rs 80 crore. The loan had turned into a non performing asset in 2015. Both Rahul Gaur and his wife Navneet are presently in jail in connection with separate cases being probed by other agencies, officials said.

Brys International had taken credit of Rs 250 crore (Rs 150 crore from Bank of Baroda and Rs 100 crore from Syndicate Bank) for developing a high-end residential complex comprising 291 luxury apartments at Sector 150, Noida, they said. Bank of Baroda has alleged in the complaint that Rs 80 crore were disbursed by the banks but the project was left in lurch at the initial stages, they said.

A forensic audit of the company's account showed round tripping of funds, diversion of funds, opaque functioning of the company and misrepresentation of facts, they said..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Lewis out to power Mariners against A's

When the Seattle Mariners called up Kyle Lewis last September, he hit home runs in his first three major-league games, joining Colorados Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish that feat. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has shown ear...

SC stays bail granted to ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in money laundering case

The Supreme Court has stayed the bail granted to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL. A bench comprising justices Arun M...

New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Trinidad and Tobago PM sure of CPL going ahead without any glitch

Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has said he is hopeful the upcoming Caribbean Premier League CPL would go ahead without any glitch. The CPL is slated to be played from August 18 to September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020