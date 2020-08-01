Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signature Global to invest Rs 400 cr in new housing project at Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global will invest Rs 400 crore over the next four years to develop a new affordable housing project in Gurugram, Haryana. In last five years, Signature Global, which is mainly into affordable housing, has launched nearly 18,000 flats at Gurugram and Karnal in Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:28 IST
Signature Global to invest Rs 400 cr in new housing project at Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global will invest Rs 400 crore over the next four years to develop a new affordable housing project in Gurugram, Haryana. The company will build 832 independent floors in this project located at Sohna Road, Gurugram, Haryana, Signature Global said in a statement.

This is the company's 22nd real estate project. In last five years, Signature Global, which is mainly into affordable housing, has launched nearly 18,000 flats at Gurugram and Karnal in Haryana. The new project 'Signature Global Park 4 & 5' will be developed under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, the statement said. The company will sell units at Rs 4,500 per sq ft. Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said: "In the post COVID-19 situation people have realised the importance of their own home and aspire to buy a property to feel secure and safe. The government policies are going to support buyers in securing a good property while the home loan interest rates are also very low." The government is promoting affordable housing in a big way by charging only one per cent GST and interest subvention under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

Last month, Signature Global had said it would invest Rs 225 crore to develop a project, comprising 852 units, under the Haryana government's affordable housing policy. Besides housing, it has also launched commercial projects, including a shopping mall, in Vaishali and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), comprising over 7.5 lakh square feet area.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Lewis out to power Mariners against A's

When the Seattle Mariners called up Kyle Lewis last September, he hit home runs in his first three major-league games, joining Colorados Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish that feat. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has shown ear...

SC stays bail granted to ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in money laundering case

The Supreme Court has stayed the bail granted to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL. A bench comprising justices Arun M...

New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Trinidad and Tobago PM sure of CPL going ahead without any glitch

Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has said he is hopeful the upcoming Caribbean Premier League CPL would go ahead without any glitch. The CPL is slated to be played from August 18 to September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020