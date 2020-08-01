NMDC director of personnel elevated as CMD

Director of National Minerals Development Corporation Limited (personnel) Sumit Debon Saturday assumed charge as chairman-cum-managing director of the state-owned iron ore company. He succeeds N Baijendra Kumar who has retired, a press release said.

Deb joined NMDC as general manager (Commercial) in 2015. He waspromoted as executive director (personnel and administration). In 2019, he assumed charge as director (personnel). Deb,on assuming charge, said, Under N Baijendra Kumars strong leadership, we established NMDC as a clear industry leader and positioned the company for strategic diversification and continued profitable growth." "I have been fortunate to have been associated with him and it has been a great learning experience. We are at the cusp of an incredible opportunity, and I am focused on driving growth and value creation," he said.

"It will be an honour to lead this navaratna company, and I look forward to continuing to execute our strategic plans and achieve our financial objectives," he further said. A graduate in mechanical engineering, Deb brings with him vast knowledge gathered through his extensive experience at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and NMDC, a press release said.

