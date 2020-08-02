Left Menu
Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

The achievements will be told through photos, videos, articles, media clippings, interactive display like quiz, paintings, drawings, diagrams, graphs, newspaper articles, transcripts of interviews and numerical databases, among others. Information pertaining to history of securities laws as well as establishment of stock exchanges in India and history of institutions important to securities market, including UTI and Forward Market Commission (FMC), would be used as content for the proposed museum, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of the securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market. In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from agencies to develop the virtual museum.

The museum is intended to be a visual online organized collection of the history of evolution, achievements, and milestones in the Indian securities market over the decades in terms of market infrastructure, regulation, and enforcement, among others, Sebi said. The achievements will be told through photos, videos, articles, media clippings, an interactive display like quizzes, paintings, drawings, diagrams, graphs, newspaper articles, transcripts of interviews, and numerical databases, among others.

Information about the history of securities laws as well as the establishment of stock exchanges in India and the history of institutions important to the securities market, including UTI and Forward Market Commission (FMC), would be used as content for the proposed museum, it said. Also, trading practices, rules, regulations before and after the establishment of Sebi or FMC, commodity trading during the period of various dynasties' rulers and landmark judgments for the securities market, among others, would be exhibited in the museum.

Besides, information related to developments on account of events such as world war, independence of India, and economic liberalization would be exhibited through audio/video/images/articles/artworks on the virtual museum. Sebi said the proposed museum should become a unique resource for knowledge of the Indian securities market -- a must-visit place for any student, researcher, investor, and market participant having an interest in the securities market.

"The museum would provide the best-in-class engagement with the latest technology, dispensing the knowledge and content of the securities market in India," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said. It will have its digital platform and website for online visitors to provide the maximum possible experience and interest like in a physical museum.

The virtual museum will engage the audience with creative content through various means like video, audio, chatbot, voice assistants, virtual reality, analytics, interactive and animated elements. Latest technologies -- analytics, virtual reality or augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and machine to machine communication -- would be used to provide the best possible showcase and experience.

Apart from English, the online platform should be able to develop and deliver content in Hindi and other Indian languages. Interested agencies are required to send their applications to the capital markets watchdog by August 24.

