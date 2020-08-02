Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop nanorods from aspirin for cataract treatment

The scientists from INST, Punjab, an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, have used the anti-aggregation ability of self-build aspirin nanorods as an effective non-invasive small molecule-based nanotherapeutics against cataract. Aspirin nanorods prevent the aggregation of crystallin protein and various peptides derived from its fragmentation, which play a crucial role in cataract formation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:29 IST
Scientists develop nanorods from aspirin for cataract treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) have developed nanorods from aspirin for treating cataracts in a non-invasive and economical way. "This easy to use and low-cost alternative nonsurgical treatment method will benefit patients in developing countries who cannot access expensive cataract treatments and surgeries," according to an official statement.

The research has been published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry B. Cataract is a major form of blindness that occurs when the structure of crystallin proteins that make up the lens in our eyes deteriorates, causing damaged or disorganized proteins to aggregate and form a milky blue or brown layer, which ultimately affects lens transparency.

Thus, prevention of the formation of these aggregates as well as their destruction in the early stage of disease progression is a major treatment strategy for cataracts, and materials that can carry out this task could make cataract prevention affordable and accessible. The scientists from INST, Punjab, an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, have used the anti-aggregation ability of self-build aspirin nanorods as an effective non-invasive small molecule-based nanotherapeutics against cataract.

Aspirin nanorods prevent the aggregation of crystallin protein and various peptides derived from its fragmentation, which play a crucial role in cataract formation. As with aging and under various conditions, the lens protein crystallin aggregates to form opaque structures in the eye lens, which impairs vision and causes cataract. The targeted disaggregation of the accumulated alpha-crystallin protein and crystallin derived peptide aggregates in aged and cataractous human lenses are considered as a viable therapeutic strategy for the prevention of cataract formation.

The aspirin nanorods are produced using the process of molecular self-assembly, which is a low-cost and high-yield technique to generate the aspirin nanorods as compared to the high cost and laborious physical methods generally used for the synthesis of nanoparticles. Many natural compounds have already been reported as potential aggregation inhibitors for crystallin aggregation, but the utility of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin in this direction will open a new paradigm.

In addition, aspirin nanorods, due to their nano-size, will enhance bio-availability, improve drug loading, and lower toxicity. "Hence, the delivery of the aspirin nanorods as eye drops is going to serve as an effective and viable option to treat cataract non-invasively," the statement added.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors, Heat look to continue strong restarts

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors both feel good about their potential for making a deep playoff run entering Mondays meeting near Orlando. Both franchises pride themselves on playing stingy defensive and cohesive offense.Toronto entered t...

Sikkim reports 8 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 668

Sikkim on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan states tally to 668, an official said. Director General DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T. Bhutia said that East Sikkim has reported seven new positive cases and So...

Bryant out again with illness; COVID-19 tests negative

Kris Bryant will be out of the Chicago Cubs lineup for a second straight day on Sunday as he fights off a gastrointestinal issue. Manager David Ross said Sunday morning that Bryant self-reported potential symptoms of COVID-19 and that two t...

Sam Horsfield wins Hero Open for his 1st European Tour title

Sam Horsfield shot a final round 4-under 68 to win the Hero Open by one stroke Sunday in the European Tours latest stop in England. The 23-year-old Englishman clinched his first European Tour title with an 18-under 270 total, holding off se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020