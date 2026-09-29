UK PM Burnham says his Labour Party wants to change electoral system
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday the Labour Party will contest the next election with a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system, after he announced he was establishing a national commission looking at reform. "We will contest the next election with a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system," he told the annual Labour Party conference.
Burnham said he would invite all political parties to take part in the commission's work and seek cross-party backing for reforms. The next election is due in 2029.