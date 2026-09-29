UK PM Burnham says his Labour Party wants to change electoral system

Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham ‌said on ​Tuesday the Labour Party will ‌contest the next election with a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system, ‌after he announced he was ‌establishing a national commission looking at reform. "We will contest the next election ⁠with ​a ⁠manifesto commitment to change the electoral system," ⁠he told the annual Labour Party ​conference.

Burnham said he would invite ⁠all political parties to take part in ⁠the ​commission's work and seek cross-party backing for reforms. The next ⁠election is due in 2029.