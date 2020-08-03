Left Menu
Phase 1 of new Ayodhya station to be completed by Jun 2021: Rlys

"The first phase of the new Ayodhya station will be completed by June 2021," he said. "For crores of devotees visiting the Ram temple, Railways is redeveloping the Ayodhya station under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 00:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first phase of the new Ayodhya station, modeled on the Ram temple, will be completed by next June and it will provide state-of-the-art facilities for passengers traveling to the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Railways said on Sunday. In the first phase, the development work in platform number 1, 2/3, development of current circulating area, and holding area will be completed, Northern Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said.

Sanctioned in 2017-2018 at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the Ayodhya railway station will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 104 crore, Chaudhary said. "The first phase of the new Ayodhya station will be completed by June 2021," he said.

"For crores of devotees visiting the Ram temple, Railways is redeveloping the Ayodhya station under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. In the second phase, the construction of the new station building and other facilities will be undertaken, the statement said.

These facilities include renovation of the internal and external premises of the station to increase the facilities available, such as expansion of the number of ticket counters, waiting room expansion, three restrooms with air-conditioned facility, 17-bed male dormitory with toilet and 10-bed female dormitory with toilet. Other facilities, including an additional footbridge, food plaza, shops, additional toilets, are being planned. Apart from this, the tourist centre, taxi booth, Shishu Vihar will be additional facilities.

"The holy city of Ayodhya, embellished with the footsteps of Lord Rama, has supernatural importance and in view of the importance of this city in the future, the railway is modernizing the Ayodhya railway station," Chaudhary said. The construction work of a well-equipped building with the latest and modern passenger facilities of Ayodhya station is in progress, the statement said.

"This station building is being constructed by the RITES," it added. The design of the railway station temple complete with domes, long "shikhars" and towering pillars has been conceptualized with the temple town in mind. Once completed, the station will have a built up area of 1,000,00 sq feet.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

