Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. recovery story in doubt

Sentiment on the euro has improved after European Union leaders agreed last month to a 750 billion euro economic recovery fund - while also taking on debt jointly in a major boost to regional cooperation. Another source of concern is an intensifying tension between Washington and Beijing as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to ban TikTok, a popular video app run by China's ByteDance.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 06:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 06:12 IST
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. recovery story in doubt

The U.S. dollar ticked up in early Monday trade, clinging to its rebound late last week, but mounting concerns about a slowing U.S. economic recovery from coronavirus epidemic kept a lid on gains. The dollar rose 0.3% to 106.20 yen, having gained almost 1% on Friday thanks in part to month-end buying following its dive into a 4-1/2-month low of 104.195.

The euro also shed 0.3% to $1.1744, off Friday's two-year high of $1.1908. The common currency hit a speed bump as there were some technical signs of being over-bought in the near-term, and with speculators' long position hitting a record level, said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

"But the dollar's decline is likely to continue. Real U.S. interest rates are declining even as the country is running a big current account deficit, a situation we hadn't have for a long time," he said. U.S. bond yields have fallen to their lowest level since the market turmoil in March triggered by the pandemic, with the 10-year yield slipping to near 0.50%, undermining the yield attraction of the dollar.

That reflected worries U.S. economic recovery could be undercut by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. U.S. policy makers have so far struggled to clinch a deal to pump more money into the world's largest economy even as an expanded unemployment benefit, worth about $75 billion per month and accounting for nearly 5% of personal income, expired on Friday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic on reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. A growing U.S. fiscal deficit to finance the stimulus prompted Fitch Ratings to revise the outlook on the United States' triple-A rating to negative from stable.

While the market has not shown immediate reaction to the downgrade, that made a sharp contrast with the European Union, which got a boost from Standard and Poor's decision to upgrade its rating outlook to positive from stable. Sentiment on the euro has improved after European Union leaders agreed last month to a 750 billion euro economic recovery fund - while also taking on debt jointly in a major boost to regional cooperation.

Another source of concern is an intensifying tension between Washington and Beijing as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to ban TikTok, a popular video app run by China's ByteDance. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S. national security.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Recent US sanctions will put business in Xinjiang on notice, Pompeo on rights abuses by China

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Sunday came down heavily on China for its human rights abuses in Xinjiang and said the most recent US sanctions will put business operating in the region on notice. The risk to the people in that regio...

Rugby league-Folau remains standing as team mates kneel for Black Lives Matter

Israel Folaus decision not to kneel down with his team mates before Sundays Super League match between his Catalan Dragons and St Helens was a personal choice, his coach Steve McNamara said. The former Australia rugby union international re...

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. recovery story in doubt

The U.S. dollar ticked up in early Monday trade, clinging to its rebound late last week, but mounting concerns about a slowing U.S. economic recovery from coronavirus epidemic kept a lid on gains. The dollar rose 0.3 to 106.20 yen, having g...

Divisive Trump nominee gets new Pentagon post, despite snub by Congress

After failing to secure a Senate confirmation hearing, U.S. President Donald Trumps most divisive nominee for a Pentagon position so far has taken a different, less-senior policy role at the Defense Department, a spokeswoman said on Sunday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020