Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health of Indian manufacturing declines at quicker pace: IHS Markit

The IHS Markit India manufacturing latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data released on Monday points to another marked deterioration in the health of Indian manufacturing sector with output contracting at a slightly faster pace than in June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:14 IST
Health of Indian manufacturing declines at quicker pace: IHS Markit
IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for major industries and markets.. Image Credit: ANI

The IHS Markit India manufacturing latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data released on Monday points to another marked deterioration in the health of Indian manufacturing sector with output contracting at a slightly faster pace than in June. Demand conditions remained subdued with some businesses still closed amid lockdown extensions. Firms responded by cutting both staff numbers and purchasing activity.

However, despite the ongoing negative impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), sentiment towards future activity improved for the second month running. At 46 in July, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell from 47.2 in June and pointed to a marked deterioration in business conditions across the Indian manufacturing sector.

The downturn was partially driven by a further contraction in output. Although far softer than recorded in April and May, the rate of reduction accelerated from June and was sharp overall. Anecdotal evidence indicated that firms pared-back production in line with weaker demand conditions. Subdued demand was evidenced by another marked decrease in new orders placed with manufacturers during July.

Similar to the trend for output, the pace of decline accelerated from June but remained slower than at the height of the current crisis. When explaining falling sales, panellists often cited prolonged closures at their clients' businesses. Weighing on aggregate demand was a further contraction in new export orders at the start of the third quarter.

Survey participants said international clients were hesitant to place orders while the duration of the pandemic remained uncertain. The latest reduction in exports was the softest for four months. Deteriorating demand conditions led Indian manufacturers to continue cutting staff numbers during July. The rate of workforce contraction was little-changed from June and faster than any recorded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid softer inflows of new orders, goods producers also pared back their purchasing activity in July. The result extended the current sequence of decline to five months. The rate of decline was quicker than in June and solid overall. "The survey results showed a re-acceleration of declines in the key indices of output and new orders, undermining the trend towards stabilisation seen over the past two months," said Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit.

"However, on a more positive note, firms remained optimistic with confidence towards future activity continuing to strengthen during July." The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size based on contributions to GDP.

IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian ministers in hospital as virus cases breach 50,000 for fifth day

Indias interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the countrys daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday.The country reported 52,972 new confirmed infections in the past 24 ...

Sebi extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts till Oct 31 amid COVID-19

Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts by three months till October 31 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, though a squeeze on crowded short positions left the dollar clinging to a tentative bounce....

NHL roundup: Korpisalo gets Jackets' 1st playoff shutout

Cam Atkinson scored early in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets got a historic performance in net to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 in the opener of a best-of-five qualifying series in Toronto on Sunday night. Joonas Korpisa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020