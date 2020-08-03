Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colliers International Appoints Subhankar Mitra as Managing Director, Advisory Services (India)

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, the world's fastest growing global real estate services and investment management company is pleased to announce the appointment of Subhankar Mitra as the Managing Director of the Advisory Services business in India.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:23 IST
Colliers International Appoints Subhankar Mitra as Managing Director, Advisory Services (India)

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, the world's fastest growing global real estate services and investment management company is pleased to announce the appointment of Subhankar Mitra as the Managing Director of the Advisory Services business in India. Subhankar brings over 24 years of experience, most recently served at JLL, where he was the National Director for the Strategic Consulting division. A real estate industry veteran, Subhankar has led from the front to deliver advisory assignments, providing end-to-end enterprising solutions for his clients. "I am pleased at Subhankar's addition to the Colliers International team, as the leader of our India Advisory business. His decades of leadership and real estate industry expertise will accelerate success of our clients and people to drive our advisory business forward," said Sankey Prasad (FRICS), Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers International India.

On his appointment at Colliers, Subhankar Mitra, Managing Director, Advisory Services (India) at Colliers International said, "I am excited to join Colliers International, and lead the advisory business in India. Colliers is the fastest growing real estate firm and in the current market, when our clients need us the most, it has proven to be a trusted partner that can help grow businesses and drive profitability." Subhankar's appointment comes as Colliers India Business continues to strengthen its Valuation & Advisory Services vertical in India. The firm recently hired Managing Director for Valuation Services from Deloitte. Colliers India business is continuing to grow around strong leadership and building a talented framework of professionals in India. With several significant hires over the last few months across service lines, Colliers has been one of the most active International Property Consultants expanding in India. About Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment.

For the latest news from Colliers India, visit https://www2.colliers.com/en-IN. To follow us on twitter, simply click on this twitter handle @Colliersintlind and to follow us on LinkedIn, simply click here. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports 330 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 280,027

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 280,027 on Monday after 330 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities...

Wonder why Home Minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union Home Minster Amit Shahs choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Tharoor said, True. Wond...

Tennis-Greek Sakkari was ready to swap racket for track spikes

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari says she was so desperate for competition during the COVID-19 shutdown that she considered running in the 100m at the national athletics championships. The 25-year-old is seeded third at the WTAs Palermo La...

Bihar cop quarantined under Maharashtra govt norms: BMC

The decision to quarantine a Bihar Police officer, who reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by that states police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is as per the Maharashtra governments directives, the city civi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020