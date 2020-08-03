IT Minister Prasad self isolates; met Amit Shah on Saturday

IT Minister Prasad self isolates; met Amit Shah on SaturdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:06 IST
IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening, a source said
Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol, the source added
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Ravi Shankar Prasad