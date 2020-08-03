Bank of Baroda Credit Card offers EMIs on PoS Terminals in partnership with Innoviti

BENGALURU, India and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers get another unique offering in terms of convenient and affordable EMI options, as BOB Financial Solutions Limited ties up with Innoviti Payment Solutions. The Bank of Baroda credit cardholders pan India would be serviced at 70,000+ Innoviti PoS terminals across 1,000+ cities. During today's times of COVID crisis, consumers are cautious about their spending and yet would need affordable options in essential categories such as healthcare, education, IT (computers and laptops), and furniture & kitchen appliances. This new partnership will help Bank of Baroda credit card holders' access to EMIs that can be repaid conveniently through their credit cards.

The proposed solution design has been kept simple in-line that offer great payment experiences. Customers wanting to opt for EMI, only need to notify the cashier during billing. The cashier can convert the payment into EMI over-the-counter on the POS terminal. Customers then enter their PIN to access the credit seamlessly right at the cashier point. On this occasion, Mr. Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial Solutions Limited said, "Bank of Baroda Credit Card has been bundling innovative financial solutions for the benefit of cardholders and the association with Innoviti Payment Solutions will go a long way in offering easy access to EMI to them for fulfilling their various needs." Says Ms. Amrita Malik, Chief Business Officer, Innoviti, "Consumers today will need access to affordable credit to pay for high value services and goods that are a necessity - such as in healthcare, education and IT products for working from home. We are excited about partnering with Bank of Baroda, to launch the new Credit Card EMI offering which will help consumers in this time of need, while helping merchants grow faster with lesser efforts. This is in-line with Innoviti's vision of creating great payment experiences that simplify lives and inspire dreams." About BOB Financial Solutions Limited ( www.bobfinancial.com ) BOB Financial Solutions Limited (formerly known as 'Bobcards Limited') was established in the year 1994. It is a NonBanking Financial Company, wholly owned by Bank of Baroda, one of the top banks of India. The Company's primary business is in credit cards with its key differentiator being simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly priced and efficiently serviced.

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd ( http://www.innoviti.com ) Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has been a pioneer in the use of technology to add intelligence to payment transactions, helping merchants, banks and brands utilize the full power of digital payments to drive business growth. The company processes over 6.5B$ of offline merchant payments (~5% of India's offline merchant payments volume as per RBI data), from over 1000+ cities with a volume throughput per installation that is 2X of the country's average. Catamaran Ventures, SBI Capital, Bessemer Ventures and FMO are investors in the company. The company has several patents filed for with two awarded. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award for its instant onboarding innovation, and Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award for its #KuchBhiOnEMI innovation in 2019. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041869/Innoviti_Logo.jpg PWR PWR