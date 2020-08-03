Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda Credit Card offers EMIs on PoS Terminals in partnership with Innoviti

BENGALURU, India and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers get another unique offering in terms of convenient and affordable EMI options, as BOB Financial Solutions Limited ties up with Innoviti Payment Solutions.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:12 IST
Bank of Baroda Credit Card offers EMIs on PoS Terminals in partnership with Innoviti
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

BENGALURU, India and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers get another unique offering in terms of convenient and affordable EMI options, as BOB Financial Solutions Limited ties up with Innoviti Payment Solutions. The Bank of Baroda credit cardholders pan India would be serviced at 70,000+ Innoviti PoS terminals across 1,000+ cities. During today's times of COVID crisis, consumers are cautious about their spending and yet would need affordable options in essential categories such as healthcare, education, IT (computers and laptops), and furniture & kitchen appliances. This new partnership will help Bank of Baroda credit card holders' access to EMIs that can be repaid conveniently through their credit cards.

The proposed solution design has been kept simple in-line that offer great payment experiences. Customers wanting to opt for EMI, only need to notify the cashier during billing. The cashier can convert the payment into EMI over-the-counter on the POS terminal. Customers then enter their PIN to access the credit seamlessly right at the cashier point. On this occasion, Mr. Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial Solutions Limited said, "Bank of Baroda Credit Card has been bundling innovative financial solutions for the benefit of cardholders and the association with Innoviti Payment Solutions will go a long way in offering easy access to EMI to them for fulfilling their various needs." Says Ms. Amrita Malik, Chief Business Officer, Innoviti, "Consumers today will need access to affordable credit to pay for high value services and goods that are a necessity - such as in healthcare, education and IT products for working from home. We are excited about partnering with Bank of Baroda, to launch the new Credit Card EMI offering which will help consumers in this time of need, while helping merchants grow faster with lesser efforts. This is in-line with Innoviti's vision of creating great payment experiences that simplify lives and inspire dreams." About BOB Financial Solutions Limited ( www.bobfinancial.com ) BOB Financial Solutions Limited (formerly known as 'Bobcards Limited') was established in the year 1994. It is a NonBanking Financial Company, wholly owned by Bank of Baroda, one of the top banks of India. The Company's primary business is in credit cards with its key differentiator being simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly priced and efficiently serviced.

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd ( http://www.innoviti.com ) Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has been a pioneer in the use of technology to add intelligence to payment transactions, helping merchants, banks and brands utilize the full power of digital payments to drive business growth. The company processes over 6.5B$ of offline merchant payments (~5% of India's offline merchant payments volume as per RBI data), from over 1000+ cities with a volume throughput per installation that is 2X of the country's average. Catamaran Ventures, SBI Capital, Bessemer Ventures and FMO are investors in the company. The company has several patents filed for with two awarded. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award for its instant onboarding innovation, and Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award for its #KuchBhiOnEMI innovation in 2019. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041869/Innoviti_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vice President Naidu remembers Sushma Swaraj on Raksha Bandhan day

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he missed former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. M. Venkaiah Naidu shared an old picture of Sushma Swaraj tying a rakhi around his wrist on ...

Honouring tradition, French artisans harvest salt from the sea

In the salt marshes of north-west France, Franch Durot, a rake in his hand and a hat to keep off the baking sun, is following in a time-honoured tradition, harvesting salt from the sea by hand. It is a craft that has been practised at Guera...

Real estate players expect next 6 months to be moderately better: Knight Frank

With continued economic stress and ambiguity regarding recovery, the current sentiments of real estate stakeholders in India have been recorded at a low 22 in Q2 April to June, according to 25th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO real estate sentim...

Ministry to form 5 zonal talent hunt committees in ambitious plan to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government is riding on mainstay football to make India a sporting powerhouse and announced the formation of five zonal committees to hunt talent across the country. Rijiju said the talent hun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020