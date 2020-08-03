Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors cautious as U.S. lawmakers wrangle over virus aid

The recent decline in the dollar combined with super-low real bond yields has been a boon for gold, which hit $1,984 an ounce early on Monday and seemed on track to take out $2,000 soon. Oil prices eased on concerns about oversupply as OPEC and its allies are due to pull back from production cuts in August while an increase in COVID-19 cases raised fears of slower pick-up in fuel demand.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors cautious as U.S. lawmakers wrangle over virus aid
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

World stocks began August cautiously as U.S. lawmakers struggled to agree on the next round of coronavirus aid, though a squeeze on crowded short positions left the dollar clinging to a tentative bounce. In Europe, stocks were up 0.7% as technology stocks rallied on positive read-across from peers on the other side of the Atlantic, but gains were limited by a selloff in big banks' shares.

Index heavyweight HSBC fell 5% after it warned that its bad debt charges could surge to as much as $13 billion, and France's Societe Generale reported a 1.26 billion euro ($1.48 billion) second-quarter loss. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a muted open with jittery investors sitting on the sidelines amid the lack of a progress on the stimulus package and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows not optimistic about a deal.

"Three months to go until the U.S. Presidential election! Surely Congress will want to get something over the line regarding new stimulus in the U.S. driven more by politics than necessarily economics," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James. On Friday, Fitch Ratings cut the outlook on the United States' triple-A credit rating to negative from stable and said the direction of fiscal policy depends in part on the November election and the resulting makeup of Congress, cautioning that policy gridlock could continue.

Those concerns have hardly hit the U.S. technology sector, evident in Friday's record highs, with Apple overtaking Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company. Spanish stocks, meanwhile, declined on Monday as the country saw the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since a national lockdown was lifted in June, while data showed international tourist arrivals to the country fell 98% year on year in June.

"Second wave virus concerns are building in Australia, Europe etc. but no huge risk-aversion move," said Bailey. The euro and the pound were down only slightly with the dollar at $1.1755 per euro and $1.3065 per pound. Both the currencies recorded their best monthly gain in nearly a decade in July.

Dollar bears also took some profits on crowded short positions, but any further gains were capped by the slowing U.S. economic recovery from COVID-19 and real rates breaking below -1% for the first time. The real rate hit a record low amid a marked flattening of the yield curve as investors wager on more accommodation from the Federal Reserve.

"Amid improvements in business sentiment, signals are emerging that the initial boost from pent-up demand is fading and consumer confidence is slipping lower," economists at Barclays wrote in a note. "Together with concerns about labour market and virus developments, this clouds the outlook and could be exacerbated if U.S. fiscal support is not renewed in time."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were higher at 0.54% after touching the lowest level since March last week. German government bond yields rose slightly to -0.527%. Factory activity data from China showed the fastest pace of expansion in nearly a decade. That helped China's blue chips rally 1.6%, offsetting worries about U.S.-China relations.

Japan's Nikkei meanwhile added 2.2%, courtesy of a pullback in the yen. The dollar steadied on the yen at 105.95 after hitting a 4-1/2-month low last week at 104.17. The recent decline in the dollar combined with super-low real bond yields has been a boon for gold, which hit $1,984 an ounce early on Monday and seemed on track to take out $2,000 soon.

Oil prices eased on concerns about oversupply as OPEC and its allies are due to pull back from production cuts in August while an increase in COVID-19 cases raised fears of slower pick-up in fuel demand. Brent crude futures dipped 46 cents to $43.06 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 51 cents to $39.76.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen on Aug 5 with COVID precautions

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued guidelines and preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutions and gymnasiums that will reopen on August 5. According to the latest guidelines, only establi...

Soccer-Gladbach doppelgangers' job is done, ready for removal

Borussia Moenchengladbachs thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday. Fans...

No intention to allow street vendors to resume biz: Govt to HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court it does not intend to permit street vendors and hawkers to conduct their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it is not possible to regulate them. The government filed an a...

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020