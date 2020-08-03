Left Menu
Development News Edition

SASSA introduces new methods recipients to receive R350 grant

Recipients are now allowed to move their cash from the Post Office to a bank account of their choice, or vice versa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:31 IST
SASSA introduces new methods recipients to receive R350 grant
The R350 is aimed at unemployed South Africans, who are not receiving any other official financial assistance, as the country grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has introduced new flexible methods recipients can use to receive their R350 grant, which will be paid until the end of October.

Recipients are now allowed to move their cash from the Post Office to a bank account of their choice, or vice versa. They may even change banks or choose a cash send option.

Clients who opt for cash send must also use the cell phone registered in their name only.

This means clients now have an opportunity to receive their grants at their chosen and convenient outlets.

Applications to switch payment options are open from today (Monday, 3 August) to Sunday, 9 August, 24 hours a day.

Approved applicants or clients of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant can change their payment preference by visiting https://srd.sassa.gov.za.

The R350 is aimed at unemployed South Africans, who are not receiving any other official financial assistance, as the country grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SASSA, the responses to frequently asked questions about the relief grant can be found on the WhatsApp platform on 082 046 8553 or SASSA website www.sassa.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Top Indian ministers in hospital; UK to roll out millions of rapid COVID tests after criticism and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodiesAs the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, the next big advance in battling the pandemic could come from a class of biotech therapie...

As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, "Got milk?" ads return

The US dairy industry has a familiar question for you Got milk Six years after the popular tagline was retired, Got milk ads are back. A dairy industry-funded group is reviving the campaign, hoping to prolong the boost milk has gotten dur...

805 new COVID cases in Delhi; toll 4021

Delhi registered 805 more novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.38 lakh on Monday, while the toll rose to 4,021 with 17 more deaths, authorities said. The three-figure count for the new COVID-19 cases was recorded on a day whe...

PVR rights issue oversubscribed

Leading multiplex operator PVRs rights issue has been oversubscribed, according to data available with stock exchanges. Its rights issue opened on July 17 and closed on July 31.According to issue subscription data, PVR proposed to issue 38....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020