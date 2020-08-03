Titan Eyeplus in Association with Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai Launches Teleconsultation Eye Care Services for its Customers Across the Country

World renowned Sankara Nethralaya Ophthalmologists shall be advising remotely from Titan Eyeplus stores Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Addressing the ever-growing need for credible and accessible eye-care, Titan Eyeplus in association with Sankara Nethralaya has launched teleconsultation with ophthalmologists across its stores in select cities, first one being the Koramangala store at Bangalore, soon to be followed by Mumbai & Delhi. Titan Company and Sankara Nethralaya have a going relationship since 2008 through technical collaboration for training of Titan Eyeplus store staff and for knowledge sharing in the field of optical dispensing. With this new arrangement eye-care consultation by super specialist eye doctors from Sankara Nethralaya shall no longer be limited to their own centre in Chennai but be available through an online platform enabled by chat/telephonic call/video call across select Titan Eyeplus stores and website.

Mr. Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Eyewear Divison, Titan Company Limited sharing his vision behind the service, said, “Disruptive innovation and customer obsession has been at the heart of Titan Eyeplus’ business model. We ensure that every single one of our 2500 staff across 580 stores are certified in advanced optical dispensing in collaboration with Sankara Nethralaya, right since the inception. Present ongoing global disruption gave us an opportunity to reimagine and find ways to serve our customers better. We realised the growing need of making quality eye care accessible across the nation especially when mobility is a huge constraint and a health hazard. That’s how we decided to partner with Sankara Nethralaya to make this happen across 230 cities and towns leveraging our retail network and trained staff.” Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Girish S Rao, Medical Director (Administration) & President Medical Research Foundation, Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai said, “We are facing adversity which has turned our world upside down in past 4 months. ‘It’s not the adversity itself but our reaction to the adversity which will determine how our life’s story will develop’. Adversity can be turned to opportunity simply by adjusting our perception and attitude. Sankara Nethralaya is happy that we had a meeting of minds with Titan when we recognised an opportunity to collaborate to use our resources and respective expertise to reach out to our clientele and provide quality eye care at literally their doorsteps. We will be using our SN-TCS EMR which has been upgraded to handle the teleconsultation while seamlessly integrating with our database. For this project, success will be delivering quality teleconsultation to all patients in a safe environment without putting extra burden on the partnering organizations including Zeiss and Appasamy.” The teleconsultation service shall be available to be booked through sankaranethralaya.org website and very soon will be enabled on titaneyeplus.com at an affordable consultation fees of Rs. 500. About Titan Eyeplus Titan Eyeplus is India’s leading optical retail chain with over 580 stores across 230 cities and towns. The eyewear store hosts a variety of over 1000 frames and sunglasses from 40+ brands like Titan, Fastrack, RayBan, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger and premium brands like Cartier, Dior, among many others. Titan Eyeplus stores offer customized range of lenses for every prescription power and lifestyle need. Stylish frames start from Rs. 599, while high-quality lenses start at Rs. 395, making it the ultimate shopping destination for all budgets. Contact lenses from Bausch and Lomb, Alcon Ciba Vision, and J&J are also available.

Titan Eyeplus has constantly been pushing the edge on innovation and has recently launched audio & video sunglasses at an aggressive price of 3499 and 5999 respectively. Titan has also launched a breakthrough in lens technology in the form of ClearSight lenses which offers unparalleled clarity and durability, as tested by Colts Laboratory, US. Flip-on an eyewear product that combines spectacles and sunglasses into one, making it an affordable and convenient option for the bespectacled to step out and powered Titan sunglasses have been other innovations brought to the customers by Titan Eyeplus. Core differentiations of Titan Eyeplus is its zero error, free eye test by optometrists and their award-winning customer service. Image 1: A customer attending Sankar Nethralaya teleconsultation in Titan Eyeplus store, Kormangala Bangalore Image 2: Titan Eyeplus associates with Sankar Nethralaya for offering teleconsultation on eyecare