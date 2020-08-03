Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA asks SpiceJet to stop ticket sale offer as govt-imposed fare limits are in place

When asked about it, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "We have already complied with the DGCA directive." The Civil Aviation Ministry had on May 21 placed upper and lower limits on domestic airfares through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till August 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:36 IST
DGCA asks SpiceJet to stop ticket sale offer as govt-imposed fare limits are in place

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked SpiceJet to stop its five-day discounted sale of tickets that started on Monday as the government-imposed fare limits are in place since domestic flights resumed operation on May 25, senior officials said. SpiceJet in a press release Monday morning announced it has started a five-day "1+1 offer sale" where it was offering one-way base fares starting as low as Rs 899, excluding taxes, on its domestic network.

The release said the customers booking a ticket during the sale will get a complimentary voucher with a maximum value of Rs 2,000 per booking, which can be used for future bookings. Pointing to the government-imposed fare limits, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked SpiceJet to stop the sale, senior officials of the regulator said Monday afternoon. When asked about it, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "We have already complied with the DGCA directive." The Civil Aviation Ministry had on May 21 placed upper and lower limits on domestic airfares through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till August 24. Later, it was extended till November 24. Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed on May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23. Along with the limits on airfares, the government had asked the airlines to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. On June 26, the cap was increased to 45 per cent. After Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on May 21 that there would be limits on airfares till August 24, the DGCA had issued an order with more details. The regulator had said there would be seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits based on flight duration. The first such band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. The lower and the upper fare limits for the first band is Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively. The subsequent bands are for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes. The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said. The regulator had made it clear that each airline would sell at least 40 per cent of its tickets on a flight at prices less than the midpoint between the lower limit and upper limit. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash. Occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around just 50-60 per cent since May 25.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal reports no coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Portugal reported no coronavirus-related deaths on Monday from a day earlier for the first time since mid-March, when a lockdown was put in place, and the lowest number of new infections in almost three months. It has been very difficult in...

Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut

Mexican students will be educated in the next academic year through a home-learning program broadcast by major networks such as TV Azteca until a drop in coronavirus infections allows for schools to be reopened, the government said on Monda...

UK says TikTok locating HQ in London would be a commercial decision

Britain said the location of TikToks headquarters was a commercial decision after a newspaper report said the government had given the green light for its Chinese parent company to set up a head office in London for the popular short-video ...

Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 death toll rises to 9

One more person died due to COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, taking the death toll in the Union territory to nine, officials said. A 65-year-old man, a resident of Bhatu Bashi died this morning at G B Pant Hospital, he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020