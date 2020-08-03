Tahiti cruise ship hit with coronavirus

Some 340 passengers and crew are confined on a cruise ship in Tahiti after one traveller tested positive for the virus, the commissariat for French Polynesia said late Sunday. All those aboard the Paul Gauguin cruise ship are being tested, and will be kept in their cabins pending the results, it said in a statement.

The South Pacific archipelago started reopening to tourists last month and required that all visitors get tested before arriving and test themselves four days after entering the territory. A passenger aboard the Paul Gauguin reported a positive self-test last week, and a second test carried out by medics confirmed the infection Sunday, the statements said.

The person travelling with the sick passenger tested negative, and both were taken off the boat, the commissariat said.