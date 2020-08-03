Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tahiti cruise ship hit with coronavirus

A passenger aboard the Paul Gauguin reported a positive self-test last week, and a second test carried out by medics confirmed the infection Sunday, the statements said. The person travelling with the sick passenger tested negative, and both were taken off the boat, the commissariat said..

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:41 IST
Tahiti cruise ship hit with coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some 340 passengers and crew are confined on a cruise ship in Tahiti after one traveller tested positive for the virus, the commissariat for French Polynesia said late Sunday. All those aboard the Paul Gauguin cruise ship are being tested, and will be kept in their cabins pending the results, it said in a statement.

The South Pacific archipelago started reopening to tourists last month and required that all visitors get tested before arriving and test themselves four days after entering the territory. A passenger aboard the Paul Gauguin reported a positive self-test last week, and a second test carried out by medics confirmed the infection Sunday, the statements said.

The person travelling with the sick passenger tested negative, and both were taken off the boat, the commissariat said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Washington to sign WR Inman

The Washington Football Team is set to sign veteran Dontrelle Inman to bolster a depleted wide receiver unit, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal for the 31-year-old wideout is pending a physical.Inman finished the 2019 s...

Chicago artist brings segregated residents together in 'Folded Map Project'

Chicagos segregated residents are unexpectedly becoming friends in a project that an artist hopes will smash barriers and stereotypes.When Tonika Johnson started photographing houses with corresponding addresses in the citys North and South...

Isaias expected to regain hurricane strength, make landfall in Carolinas

Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to regain its hurricane strength on Monday as it moved up the U.S. East Coast, threatening a deadly storm surge before making landfall in North Carolina or South Carolina by Monday night.The National Hurri...

Some COVID-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders, Italian study says

COVID-19 survivors suffer higher rates of psychiatric disorders including post-traumatic stress PTSD, anxiety, insomnia and depression, according to a study conducted by San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Monday.The survey showed that more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020