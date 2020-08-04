Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9%, while shares in China nudged up 0.1%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 08:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9%, while shares in China nudged up 0.1%. Australian stocks gained 2% for the biggest intraday gain since July 21. Tokyo shares also jumped by more than 1%. Oil futures gave up their overnight gains and fell in Asia due to nagging worries about an increase in the supply of crude. U.S. stock futures were 0.02% higher in Asia.

An industry gauge released overnight indicated U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in July at the fastest pace in more than a year, which helped Wall Street shares rise on Monday. However, some investors remain cautious due to worries about a resurgence of the coronavirus and a diplomatic tussle over Chinese tech companies' operations in the United States.

"It has been an upbeat U.S. trading session and Asia will absorb the leads accordingly," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said in a market note. On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.89%, the S&P 500 gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.47% to set a record closing high as investors cheered the manufacturing data.

That data also caused the U.S. Treasury curve to steepen, an indication of improved investor sentiment. U.S. stocks received an additional lift from Microsoft , which jumped 5.6% after it formally declared interest in buying the U.S. operations of TikTok, a popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to ban TikTok unless its U.S. operations are sold off from ByteDance. Washington is also preparing to take action against other Chinese software companies that could share user data with Beijing, setting the stage for further conflict.

The dollar held steady against its counterparts as traders awaited progress in negotiations for additional economic stimulus. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday to continue talks, raising hopes for a breakthrough sometime soon.

The "only good thing we can say on the political impasse in Washington is that negotiations remain ongoing," analysts at National Australia Bank said in a market note. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday called forcefully for more U.S. government spending to support the economy, saying "demand trouble is brewing" as existing relief policies expire.

Spot gold was down 0.09% on Tuesday but still near a record high of $1,984.66 set on Monday amid support from virus fears. U.S. crude dipped 0.61% to $40.76 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 0.59% to $43.89 per barrel due worries about extra supply coming to market.

Russia has started to increase oil and gas output, a source told Reuters. Other oil producers are also expected to increase output this month after OPEC and its allies agreed to ease production curbs.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China, Hong Kong report fewer new cases

Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect. Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous d...

deGrom strikes out 10 as Mets end skid with win over Braves

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. DeGrom, the two-time defending Cy Young winner, worked six innings and allowed two ru...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0....

NBA-Budenholzer, Donovan share NBCA Coach of the Year award

The National Basketball Coaches Association NBCA named the Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City Thunders Billy Donovan as co-coaches of the year on Monday. The award is based on votes from each of the NBAs 30 head coaches. Vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020