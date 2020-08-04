L&T Tech Services expands collaboration with Microsoft for workplace transformation

L&T Technology Services has expanded collaboration with Microsoft Corporation and launched its latest and enhanced version of a solution on Microsoft Azure to transform buildings into future-ready smart campuses. With growing digital transformation, there has been a clear impetus on the need for organisations to revamp their office premises to be eco-friendly, taking into consideration sustainability aspects including greenhouse gas and carbon emissions.

Another important aspect for office and facility administrators today is to find balance in their buildings to ensure health, safety and well-being of their workforce. "i-BEMS covers the best practices from designing to construction to operations for enterprises planning environmentally-friendly and socially-responsible smart building projects," said Alind Saxena, Chief Business Officer for Transportation and Alliances at L&T Technology Services.

The current expanded collaboration leverages Azure to enable i-BEMS to act as a facility information broker, unifying data from all systems making the building or campus a single entity rather than a heterogeneous collection of systems focused on employee health and safety and preservation of the immediate environment. L&T Technology Service had earlier collaborated with Microsoft to develop a smart campus in Israel for a leading technology company. (ANI)