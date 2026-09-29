Fabletics opens first India store in Delhi in partnership with Reliance Brands 

Global activewear brand Fabletics has opened its first store in India at DLF Promenade, New Delhi, in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL). The opening marks the brand’s entry into the Indian retail market, with a store that combines activewear shopping with technology-enabled features.

One of the key features of the store is its RFID-enabled fitting room. The technology allows customers to see the products they carry into the trial room on an in-room tablet. It also displays available sizes and styles, which customers can request directly from the fitting room. The choice of DLF Promenade places Fabletics in one of Delhi-NCR’s most style-conscious retail destinations, home to a young, fashion-forward and increasingly fitness-oriented consumer, a release said. As Indian shoppers move fluidly between the studio, the workplace and everyday life, demand for performance apparel that is as considered in design as it is in function continues to grow – a shift the brand is built to serve.

The store is designed as an experience rather than a conventional retail floor. Its signature feature is an RFID-enabled fitting-room experience: as a customer enters the trial room, an in-room tablet automatically recognizes the products they have carried inside, displays them, and suggests alternative available sizes and styles that can be requested directly from the fitting room. This cutting-edge technology is grounded in creating a better and more enjoyable shopping experience for consumers and reflects Fabletics’ commitment to pairing technology with physical retail, the release said. The launch drew an enthusiastic queue of more than 100 people. Visitors took part in a balance-board challenge and won exciting surprises from an in-store claw machine, while the DLF Promenade atrium hosted a movement pop-up and a pedal-powered smoothie station where guests cycled to blend their own complimentary smoothie.

Fabletics India collection will offer a versatile range of apparel and accessories for women and men, spanning leggings, pants and joggers, shorts, sports bras, tank tops, tops and polo shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and vests, along with bags and hats. Designed to bring together performance, comfort and contemporary style, the collection is created to move seamlessly from workouts and training to everyday life, offering versatile styles that support different ways of moving, dressing and living. Commenting on the opening, Sumeet Yadav, Head, Reliance Brands Limited, said the Indian activewear consumer now expects apparel that performs as well as it looks, and Fabletics answers that "with a rare combination of design, technology and accessibility".

"Opening our first store in Delhi, with a format built around experience and personalization, is the right way to introduce the brand, and we see significant headroom to grow Fabletics across the country,” he said. Meera Bhatia, President, Fabletics, added: “Opening our first store in India is a major milestone and an exciting opportunity for customers to experience Fabletics firsthand. The store brings together two core strengths of our brand: incredible product and technology designed around the customer, creating a retail experience that feels seamless, intuitive and personalized.”

The Fabletics store at DLF Promenade is now open to consumers, with an upcoming store launch planned in Mumbai. (ANI)