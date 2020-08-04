Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 0727 GMT, although eurozone blue-chip stocks gained 0.5%. German drugs and pesticides group Bayer fell 3% as it reported a 9.5 billion euro ($11.2 billion) net loss for the second quarter, following a $10.9 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits claiming that its weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:04 IST
Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps
Representative Image Image Credit:

European shares edged lower on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The world's largest spirits maker, Diageo Plc, slid 5.9% as it reported a bigger-than-expected decline in underlying net sales as demand for its whiskeys, vodka and gin fell in all markets except North America. Energy major BP's stock jumped 5.8% after it cut its dividend in a widely expected move and reported a record $6.7 billion loss in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis hammered fuel demand.

Leading gains among sectors, the oil & gas sector rose 2.1%, while automakers, banks and travel & leisure rose between 1.5% and 2%. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 0727 GMT, although eurozone blue-chip stocks gained 0.5%.

German drugs and pesticides group Bayer fell 3% as it reported a 9.5 billion euro ($11.2 billion) net loss for the second quarter, following a $10.9 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits claiming that its weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry reports 168 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 168 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 96 discharges were reported in Puducherry, said the Union Territorys Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Tuesday. With these new cases, Puducherrys coronavirus tally has clim...

Listed cos may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors

Listed companies may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors, who advise shareholders on corporate governance issues and assist them with voting recommendation, the market regulator said on Tuesday. This will be applicabl...

CPI(M) leader Rajaiah dies of COVID-19 in Telangana

Senior CPIM leader and former MLA in Telangana, Sunnam Rajaiah, who is known for his simplicity, died of COVID-19. Following the announcement of his demise, condolences began pouring in from across political divide.He was 62. Rajaiah, who r...

CBI searches residences of ex-CEOs of Patnitop Development Authority in case of land encroachment in tourist hotspot in J-K: Officials.

CBI searches residences of ex-CEOs of Patnitop Development Authority in case of land encroachment in tourist hotspot in J-K Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020