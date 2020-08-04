Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Cloud prepares for Black Friday 'peak on top of peak'

Carrie Tharp, vice president of retail and consumer at Google Cloud, told Reuters that her team had this year tossed out its linear growth model to predict how many servers it will need to process web orders for retailers around Black Friday. "We're planning for peak on top of peak," she said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:32 IST
Google Cloud prepares for Black Friday 'peak on top of peak'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud unit is poised for a surge in fourth-quarter sales from U.S. retailers, as they brace for record online shopping during the holidays because of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Cloud technology, used to host websites and store data, is a key part of many retailers' e-commerce operations. As fees are often pegged to site traffic, a jump in activity will drive up revenue for the unit. Carrie Tharp, vice president of retail and consumer at Google Cloud, told Reuters that her team had this year tossed out its linear growth model to predict how many servers it will need to process web orders for retailers around Black Friday.

"We're planning for peak on top of peak," she said on Monday. That could be a boon for Google Cloud, which has generated about 30% of its revenue during the fourth quarter the last two years. Stores such as Kohls Corp and Wayfair Inc lean on Google months in advance to ensure it has enough servers to withstand increased shopping during holiday discount days such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November and December.

This year, Black Friday-style demand has flooded shops since March, when the United States began lockdowns, Tharp said. Holiday shopping is expected to boost demand further, as retailers including Target Corp and Walmart Inc have said they will reduce in-store hours because of coronavirus concerns.

Tharp said the pandemic has already benefitted Google Cloud, with some retailers adopting its predictive algorithms years ahead of plan to help them work out the most efficient way of fulfilling orders. Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc, for instance, announced on Tuesday a multi-year deal to centralize customer and product data with Google Cloud to improve its loyalty program and online ad campaigns.

The companies declined to elaborate on the deal, but Tharp said she hopes it leads to Google eventually powering Best Buy's web ordering system.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Tech helps cashmere herders, hazelnut farmers fight soil erosion in Asia

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Aug 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When her husband suddenly died, Nakimo set up a small shop in Bhutans southern Chukha district to provide for her family of seven, then began growing hazelnut trees, which not onl...

Sushant's death case to be handed over to CBI: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In an important development in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into death by suicide case of the Bollywood star on a request from his father. Chief Minister Niti...

World shares mixed after Asian markets track Wall St rally

Shares were mixed in early European trading on Tuesday after a strong day of gains in Asia, while US futures edged lower. Benchmarks slipped in London and Frankfurt on Tuesday but rose in Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong.Investors appeared to be ...

Politics should have Dharma but it shouldn't be politicised: Surjewala

Politics should have dharma religion while dharma should not be politicised, this is Rams Maryada, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. I would refrain from making any political comment just 24 hours before Ram tem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020