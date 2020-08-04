Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will continue to focus on growing businesses faster than market: Sun Pharma

"We expect this momentum to continue over the next few years, although the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns may throw up some uncertainties in the near-term," Shanghvi said. The specialty business is also helping the company to move up the pharmaceutical value chain and bring more innovation to its business, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:20 IST
Will continue to focus on growing businesses faster than market: Sun Pharma
Representative image

Drug major Sun Pharma will remain focussed on growing its businesses faster than the market in which it operates, the company said in its Annual Report 2019-20. Supply chain protection, ensuring optimum utilisation of the factories and working closely with vendors to ensure continuity of supply will be the key focus areas of the company going forward, it added.

"We will continue to focus on growing each of our businesses faster than the market in which we operate. R&D investments in developing a differentiated generic pipeline as well as in building our Specialty pipeline will continue in the coming years," Sun Pharmaceutical Industries MD Dilip Shanghvi said in his message to the shareholders. The company's strategy of developing the Specialty business as an additional growth engine has started delivering, with a gradual ramp up in specialty revenues, he added. "We expect this momentum to continue over the next few years, although the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns may throw up some uncertainties in the near-term," Shanghvi said.

The specialty business is also helping the company to move up the pharmaceutical value chain and bring more innovation to its business, he added. "We have invested significant resources over the past few years in building this business and are now focusing on commercial execution to ensure that future cash flows justify these significant investments," Shanghvi said.

Highlighting the importance of generics, he said generics will continue to be an important part of the overall healthcare management globally. Focus on healthcare may increase in the post-COVID period and hence generics are likely to retain their importance as an effective and economical health solution, he added.

"Sun Pharma's strong positioning in the global generics industry and continued investments for the future will ensure that it remains a prominent player in this space," Shanghvi said. About the impact of the pandemic on the company, he said, "Despite our proactive COVID risk response initiative, we do estimate some softening of sales in the near term due to the lockdowns and economic slowdown across various countries, although it is difficult to quantify the impact as of now".

The endeavour of Sun Pharma will be to ensure that it is the least impacted, he added. Other key focus areas will include cash collection and cash conservation in the business to ensure adequate liquidity, focus on cost optimisation and target higher efficiencies and continuing to invest in developing new technologies and innovative products, Shanghvi said.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sent back from check-post, ailing woman dies; probe ordered

An ailing woman being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle died after being allegedly denied to pass through an inter-district check post by police in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, her family claimed. Police have denied the claim, sa...

Soccer-Spanish World Cup winner Casillas calls time on career

Spains World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July aft...

Poland reports record increase in COVID cases as coal mines hit

Poland reported on Tuesday a record daily increase in coronavirus cases for the fourth time in a week, with more than a third of them found in the southern Silesia region, which has been grappling with another outbreak among coal miners.The...

Rain lashes parts of Belagavi district after IMD warns of heavy rains in Karnataka

Rain lashed parts of Belagavi district in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon which had been predicted by the India Meteorological Department IMD earlier. Earlier on Tuesday the IMD issued a forecast for rainfall till August 8 in Coastal Karnata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020