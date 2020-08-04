Just 36 pc travellers willing to go on family holiday this year: Survey

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely impact the travel and tourism sector, a survey has shown that just 36 percent of respondents are willing to go on a family holiday while about 43 percent have decided to skip holidaying this year. "A mere 36 percent of people would like to go on a family holiday this year, while 43 percent have no plans to holiday this year due to the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a survey by BOTT Travel Sentiment Tracker.

Recently, BOTT (Business of Travel Trade) launched its BOTT Travel Sentiment Tracker to gauge and analyze the travel pulse of the country. The survey was done online with over 5,000 travelers, who were over 21 years, on the BOTT platform between July 1 and July 28.

The survey further showed that 44 percent of people would prefer to holiday during the New Year break, followed by 33 percent who would like to holiday during November-December. It showed that around 39 percent of the people would like to go on a weekend getaway, while 35 percent would prefer 3-5 nights stay and 18 percent would like to go on a day-trip.

About 32 percent of the people surveyed would like to go on a holiday using a private or self-transport, whereas 28 percent and 25 percent would prefer taxis and flights, respectively, it said. The survey found that about 41 percent of the people would like to spend somewhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 on their holidays, followed by 30 percent who have a budget of Rs 1-2 lakh.

Around 24 percent of travelers said they would prefer plush hotels and resorts, followed by 19 percent each who prefer religious destinations and hills and adventurous destinations for their holidays, it added. It also said 18 percent of travelers would head to beach destinations.

A huge 75 percent of people will opt for hotels and resorts, which are COVID-19 safe or prepared, followed by 15 percent who would go for hotels and resorts offering good deals, it said. About 62 percent of people would prefer airlines that are COVID-19 safe or prepared, followed by 32 percent would go for airlines offering good deals, it noted.

"States across the country should come forward and highlight their tourist attractions along with the COVID-19-safe measures taken by them. The Centre and state governments should work towards systematic tourism promotion campaigns," ADTOI (Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India) President P P Khanna added. Khanna said the pandemic has only altered the progress of tourism, not stopped it. "This has the potential to become the biggest job creator for India."