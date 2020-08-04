OnMobile Global appoints Krishnan Seshadri as CEO
In a regulatory filing, the company said its board at a meeting held recently has also approved the resignation of François-Charles Sirois from the position of chief executive officer with effect from August 02, 2020, while continuing as executive chairman of the company. Other decisions include the appointment of Krishnan Seshadri as chief executive officer of the company, it was informed.
Other decisions include the appointment of Krishnan Seshadri as chief executive officer of the company, it was informed. "Krishnan Seshadri is a seasoned digital/ technology leader with over two decades operating experience across India, Asia-Pacific, USA and Europe," it said.
Most recently, he was CEO of Monster.com APAC and Middle East operations where he led the online recruiting leader's product, technology, sales, marketing and partnerships. An engineering graduate from Stanford University, Seshadri has an MBA from London Business School where he was a Chevening scholar.
