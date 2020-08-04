Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spencer s to raise Rs 80cr rights in maiden rights issue

The issue will close on August 18, company officials said. The retailer is offering 1,06,04,563 rights equity shares of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 75 per equity share, including premium of Rs 70. The company operates 191 retail stores of various formats in 42 cities, including Nature's Basket which it had acquired last fiscal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:16 IST
Spencer s to raise Rs 80cr rights in maiden rights issue

The maiden rights issue of Spencers Retail of Rs 80 crore to meet its working capital needs and other general purposes opened on Tuesday. The issue will close on August 18, company officials said.

The retailer is offering 1,06,04,563 rights equity shares of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 75 per equity share, including premium of Rs 70. The rights entitlement ratio is 2:15, which means the company is offering two rights shares for every 15 shares held.

A rights issue is an offer to existing holders to purchase additional shares at a discounted price and is issued in proportion to their existing holding. The company operates 191 retail stores of various formats in 42 cities, including Nature's Basket which it had acquired last fiscal. Its trading area is 14.60 lakh sq ft.

It has deepened its presence through brick-and-mortar stores in north, east, west and south India, along with an online presence in 17 Indian cities, the officials said. Spencers reported a net loss of Rs 57 crore and a total income of Rs 2,403 crore on a standalone basis in FY20, they said adding the business remained EBITDA-positive with around 4.6 per cent margin.

The companys net consolidated debt stood at Rs 191.5 crore, the officials said. In its performance overview, Spencers has maintained that during FY21, it plans to expand its presence in existing clusters. This will also help the company leverage its back end capabilities and optimise marketing costs.

The company will also focus on increasing its non-food business revenues, the officials said. In FY20, Spencers acquired Nature's Basket which gave it an entry into Mumbai and the western part of India.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Beginning of Ram temple construction result of around 500 years-long struggle of 'Rambhakts': Chouhan

Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that that lakhs of Lord Rams devotees struggled for around 500 years and due to their sacrifice the construction of the temple will finally begin at the Gods birthplace in Ayodhya....

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-In a flash, a changed world: Remembering Hiroshima

The atomic bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945 killed tens of thousands and flattened the Japanese city in an instant. Little Boy, as it was known, was the endpoint of years of research, wrangling a physics theory in...

Helicopter crashes into Tennessee River; 1 dead, 3 saved

One person was killed when a helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River on Monday night, authorities said. Three others escaped the wreckage and were rescued by a pontoon boat that was on the river near Knoxville, TheKnoxville News Sentine...

Indonesia eyes production of 250 mln doses a year of coronavirus vaccine

Indonesia will have capacity to produce 250 million doses a year of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020 pending trials on humans, a minister said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to halt a wave of infections that has shown no sign of r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020