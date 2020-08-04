Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMDC s produces 2.19 Mn tone Iron ore in July

In July 2020, the Chhattisgarh Projects registered a production of 1.56 million tonnes as compared to the total production of 1.16 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year, an increase of 35 per cent. NMDC also achieved record sales in July from Chhattisgarh mines by selling 1.90 million tonnes of Iron ore against 1.60 million tonnes in July 2019, a jump of 20 per cent.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:56 IST
NMDC s produces 2.19 Mn tone Iron ore in July

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI): NMDC Limited produced 2.19 million tonnes and sold 2.57 million tonnes of iron ore in July. "During this period, despite the current uncertain situation due to COVID-19, NMDC has been able to achieve excellent physical performance through its continual push towards higher volumes which saw production of 2.19 MT and sales 2.57 MT that grew by 13 per cent and 7 per cent over the corresponding period last year, respectively," a press release from the countrys largest iron ore miner said on Tuesday.

Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC said the last few months have been quite challenging for the entire industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation impacting the performance of all major producers. "However this challenge was treated as an opportunity by us to accelerate our efforts towards stabilizing the production and continuously improving our production processes.

Going forward NMDC will strive to maximize cost efficiencies to improve its bottom-line," Deb said. In July 2020, the Chhattisgarh Projects registered a production of 1.56 million tonnes as compared to the total production of 1.16 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year, an increase of 35 per cent.

NMDC also achieved record sales in July from Chhattisgarh mines by selling 1.90 million tonnes of Iron ore against 1.60 million tonnes in July 2019, a jump of 20 per cent.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi min writes to Nishank on 'non-implementation' of reservation policy in DSGMC-run colleges

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, drawing his attention towards alleged non-implementation of reservation policy in four colleges of the Delhi University.&#160; Gautam in a letter...

Peru President Vizcarra's PM loses confidence vote, another cabinet reshuffle imminent

Perus Congress on Tuesday rejected a vote of confidence for President Martn Vizcarras cabinet chief, forcing yet another reshuffle of his top advisors in the middle of an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.Cabinet chief ...

UK diners snap up state-subsidised quinoa and steak

On a summers evening, the streets of central London echoed to what has become a rare sound during the coronavirus pandemic the chatter and laughter of diners seated at terrace tables.The launch on Monday of Britains state-funded, half-price...

Police department with Elijah McClain case gets new chief

A woman has been chosen as the new chief of a suburban Denver police department looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year filled with scrutiny after the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man officers stopped on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020