Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple says it has no interest in buying TikTok

Apple Inc has no interest in acquiring TikTok, the company said on Tuesday, denying a report by news website Axios from earlier in the day. Last week, Trump said he was planning to ban TikTok amid concerns its Chinese ownership represents a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:22 IST
Apple says it has no interest in buying TikTok
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc has no interest in acquiring TikTok, the company said on Tuesday, denying a report by news website Axios from earlier in the day. Axios, citing sources outside Apple, earlier reported the iPhone maker has expressed interest in buying the ByteDance-owned firm. (https://bit.ly/2Dt3YyB)

Microsoft Corp is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. Last week, Trump said he was planning to ban TikTok amid concerns its Chinese ownership represents a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Timeline till bhoomi puja in Ayodhya

The laying of the foundation stone bhoomi puja for Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 will be a memorable day for the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, which has been making the demand for a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram for nearly th...

Restrictions in Kashmir valley on first anniversary of revocation of special status

Restrictions, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were enforced in the Kashmir valley a day ahead of the first anniversary of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which has not been accepted by mainstream regional parties ...

Sugar production to increase to 305 lakh tonnes in marketing year 2020-21: Ind-Ra

India Ratings on Tuesday said it expects sugar production to increase to 305 lakh tonnes in sugar year 2020-21 SS21. Domestic oversupply to continue in SS21 due to high carryover stocks and an expected increase in production, India Ratings ...

Southern states, barring TN, record increase in COVID-19 cases

Southern states, barring Tamil Nadu and the union territory Puducherry, saw their COVID-19 cases go up on Tuesday, a day after all of them witnessed a dip in the infections. Not only did Karnatakas numbers see a sharp spike, the state repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020