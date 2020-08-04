Left Menu
IHCL launches I-ZEST digital solutions for zero-touch services

We are leveraging technologies in a meaningful way to ensure minimal contact while offering the sincere care, warmth and guest-centric service that we are synonymous with, with the same zest and dedication as always," IHCL Senior Vice President and Head of Digital and IT Vinay Deshpande said. "With I-ZEST, we have built an enhanced digital layer over our existing systems for the safety of both our guests and associates," he added.

Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the launch of I-ZEST (Zero-Touch Service Transformation), a suite of digital solutions across its hotels under its brands -- Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions. I-ZEST's digital features will further ensure social distancing for both guests and associates, while maintaining secure and seamless services, IHCL said in a statement.

The digital initiatives come on the back of the company's foray into food delivery service from its iconic restaurants via a dedicated mobile app. "Harnessing the power of digital has become even more crucial in times like this. We are leveraging technologies in a meaningful way to ensure minimal contact while offering the sincere care, warmth and guest-centric service that we are synonymous with, with the same zest and dedication as always," IHCL Senior Vice President and Head of Digital and IT Vinay Deshpande said.

"With I-ZEST, we have built an enhanced digital layer over our existing systems for the safety of both our guests and associates," he added. Digital enhancements will span guest experiences from pre-arrival to departure, offering zero to minimal touch options through innovative facilities such as digital pre check-in registrations to contactless guest access to their rooms via optional digital key cards, the statement said.

Check-outs will also be optimised with online invoicing services without the need to use card machines. Digital menus installed across restaurants will facilitate dining orders through QR codes and digital payments, it added..

