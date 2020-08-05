Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwaiti lessor halves Boeing 737 MAX order after ending legal claim

Kuwaiti aircraft leasing company Alafco has halved its order for 40 Boeing 737 jets after reaching an agreement to end its legal claim over a canceled order for the planes, it said on Tuesday. Alafco was suing the U.S. planemaker for $336 million over accusations Boeing wrongly refused to return advance payments on a canceled order for 40 of the grounded 737 MAX planes.

Reuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 05-08-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 02:54 IST
Kuwaiti lessor halves Boeing 737 MAX order after ending legal claim
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter

Kuwaiti aircraft leasing company Alafco has halved its order for 40 Boeing 737 jets after reaching an agreement to end its legal claim over a canceled order for the planes, it said on Tuesday.

Alafco was suing the U.S. planemaker for $336 million over accusations Boeing wrongly refused to return advance payments on a canceled order for 40 of the grounded 737 MAX planes. A Boeing spokesman said Alafco "voluntarily withdrew its lawsuit, which permitted us to resume commercial discussions and reach a mutually-agreeable resolution."

The Kuwaiti lessor will now buy 20 aircraft from Boeing, instead of the 40 on its order book, with new delivery dates, Alafco said in a bourse filing. Additional details of the agreement could not be disclosed due to confidentiality clauses, it said.

Alafco, which followed other lessors in cutting 737 MAX orders, said it was "looking forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with Boeing." Alafco did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Boeing suspended deliveries of its narrow-body 737 MAX jet in March last year when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the aircraft after the deaths of 346 people in crashes of two 737 MAX planes operated by Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines. The crisis over the grounding of the once top-selling 737 MAX has cost the U.S. planemaker more than $19 billion, slashed production, and hobbled its supply chain, with criminal and congressional investigations still ongoing.

Alafco's owners include Kuwait Finance House, Gulf Investment Corporation and state airline Kuwait Airways, according to its website.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brentford boss Frank rues fine margins after playoff loss to Fulham

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was left ruing the fine margins in football as his team fell at the final hurdle of the Championship season, losing Tuesdays playoff final 2-1 after extra time to Fulham and missing out on a Premier League pla...

Exxon to suspend company match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources

Exxon Mobil Corp told employees it would begin suspending the employer match to retirement savings plans beginning in early October, said sources who received a message from the company on Tuesday. Given the current business environment, th...

Virgin Atlantic Airways seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is seeking protection from creditors in the United States under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which allows a foreign debtor to shield assets in this country, according to a court filing on Tuesday. Virg...

Over 70 killed in Beirut blast; PM Hassan Diab says guilty 'will pay price'

At least 70 people were killed and over 2,000 injured following a powerful explosion that ripped through Lebanons capital Beirut on Tuesday, local media reported. The countrys health minister Hamad Hassan said that the death toll in the bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020