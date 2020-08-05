Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the country's economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader market's strength. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4% at 3,381.35 points.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:10 IST
China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact
Representative Image Image Credit:

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the country's economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader market's strength.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4% at 3,381.35 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2%, with the consumer staples sector rising 0.1% and consumption discretionary advancing 0.5%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.5%, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6% to 25,088.36. ** The smaller Shenzhen index added almost 1%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 1.5% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index rose 1.7%​. ** Growth in China's services sector slowed in July from a decade high the previous month, but remained in expansion territory, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

** The recovery in the services sector - accounting for 60% of the economy - has gathered pace in recent months as the nationwide social restrictions lifted. ** China reported 27 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 4, down from 36 cases a day earlier. ** Financial sector stocks, which rallied on cheap valuations in the previous session, fell 0.8% on Wednesday.

** "We had an upward move from financials yesterday which failed to follow through today," said Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group, noting that the sector's outlook remained poor. ** "But people are still buying into China consumption, the big caps are doing okay today. The mood in the market is overall positive," he added.

** Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal on Aug. 15. Beijing's top U.S. envoy said it does not want further tensions. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index firmed 0.6% while Japan's Nikkei index dipped 0.2%.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Canucks fend off Wild comeback, tie series

The Vancouver Canucks spread goals among four scorers in a 4-3 win and held on in the final seconds to defeat the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Edmonton. The victory tied the best-of-five qualifying series at 1-1.Jacob Markstrom made 32 save...

India's service sector remains severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdown: IHS Markit

The Indian service sector remained severely restricted by lockdown measures implemented to curb the coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19 pandemic in July, according to the latest PMI survey data released on Wednesday. Further substantial reduc...

Four killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. The storm knoc...

Study suggests pregnancy, ovarian function are risk factors for coronary artery disease

A new study suggests the risk of coronary artery disease CAD could be identified earlier by looking at reproductive risk factors. Study results were published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society NAMS.CAD is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020