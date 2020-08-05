Manya - The Princeton Review Announces the 2nd Edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair'20

Business Wire India Despite having a world of resources available, professional experts play an influential role when a student decides to embark on the journey of international education. An education fair can be one of the best opportunities for current students and potential bachelor's, master's, and research applicants to discover their dream program or to get a feel of other suitable study options. It allows study aspirants to meet university representatives in person as well as peers who may have similar goals for their education or career, thus making it worthy of their time. While the world is taking on day-to-day activities in new ways and working with new circumstances while undergoing an unprecedented challenge, Manya Education, leading admission consulting & test preparation services company conducted the '1st edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair' 20' on Sunday, 26th July. It was for students looking out to pursue higher education in the USA, UK, Canada, the European Union (EU) and Australia for September 2020/January 2021 intake. The event was a resounding success; more than 50 universities participated in the fair and it offered an interactive platform to more than 600 students. There were interactive sessions for students, parents, and interested professionals, where international education experts from Manya and respective university consultants explained measures they have taken during Covid-19 to safeguard the international student community studying at present.

Followed by a super successful 1st edition of the fair, Manya is hosting its '2nd Virtual Global Admissions Fair'20' on 9th August 2020, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. 30+ universities and 50+ experts will be participating in this four-hour event. Highlights include specialized help desks for students looking to do a Ph.D., destination-wise counselling desks (US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany), Test Prep, Ivy League Counselling & International Internship. From the US, representatives from North-eastern University, Colorado State University, Tiffin University, UMASS LOWELL, University of Idaho, University of Bridgeport and University of North Texas will be present to guide aspirants. From the UK, experts from the University of Portsmouth and Anglia Ruskin University, along with specialists from Brock University, Algoma University in Canada are expected to mark their presence. University experts from France and Germany will also be present to assist study abroad aspirants and provide seasoned and accurate advice.

Aradhana Mahna, MD Manya Education says, "We are happy to announce the 2nd edition of the global admissions fair. The fair is becoming a perfect platform to offer students real-time face-to-face interaction, live Q&A sessions, high-quality video & audio chats which will help students to maximise engagement with international experts & counsellors, in an improvised and thus, more effective manner. To provide additional value to attendees, this virtual fair will also have expert consultants who can offer guidance regarding different aspects of a university application. These consultants are equipped with excellent knowledge of their niche and the current competition in terms of test scores. Further, they will filter out the crucial details students need to know to begin their preparation and they will be able to assess each case individually.

For all queries regarding eligibility criteria, visa process, stay-back options, post-study work rights, this is a never-to-miss opportunity. Save the Date: 9th August 2020, Sunday. Register yourself here About Manya Manya Education Private Limited (MEPL) offers end-to-end education-related services encompassing test preparation, admissions consulting services, English language training, career assessment and international internship opportunities for study abroad aspirants. Founded in 2002, Manya holds an impeccable track record of enabling more than two lac students to accomplish their study abroad dreams.

Manya has formed long-lasting global alliances with several market leaders in the education industry in order to maximise the benefits of its large service portfolio. Their list of esteemed partners and affiliations includes – The Princeton Review (TPR), Cambridge University Press (CUP), Admissionado, Cogito Hub, British Council, Tuding, Credila, to name a few. Manya has also forged 600+ partnerships with international universities. https://www.manyagroup.com/