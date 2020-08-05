Petals Preschool Introduces a Revolutionary and Innovative Concept in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

“Education knocking at your Doorstep at Rs. 70 per day” New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Petals Preschool chain, a well-recognized accredited preschool chain in India and internationally, has taken a big step by announcing a revolutionary concept during the current COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis that the world is facing. Petals has made education for kids so affordable, at just Rs. 70 per day. The kids and parents will be given full access to Petals well researched early learning curriculum for free trial sessions post which the parents can enroll their child for the Virtual E-Learning classes. The preschool market in India is expected to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2020-2024 and Petals aims to be a major contributor to be a major contributor to this growth. The curriculum has been well researched and designed for children between the age group of 1.5 to 6 years. It would include free trial classes, dance theatre art free (activity classes), parents counselling, blended learning concepts for kids between 2-6 years, supported by animated videos. Through this curriculum, Petals also aims at inculcating and instilling moral values in kids by teaching them Geeta Saar. It would also comprise of life skills, rhymes and music, creative writing, social and emotional learning which will enable them to explore new things every day.

Mrs. Preeti Kwatra, the Founder of the chain of Petals, India’s Preschool Club, says, “The preschool market in India is expected to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2020-2024 and we aim to contribute to the growth by putting an end to the financial woes of the parents when it comes to their child’s education, through this initiative. We are aware of the emotional and financial problems that parents are facing during these times of COVID-19 crisis. With this step, it is our endeavour to reduce the burden of the heavy school fee which parents are not able to afford, specially during the Pandemic crisis. The curriculum is apt and has been structured to ensure that your child gets not only quality education but wholistic development in all aspects of their personality - physical, emotional and spiritual. Children can learn fun activities while getting ready for their bright future ahead.” We all know that children construct their understanding of the world through experiences. In order to make learning real, children need to explore, ask questions & assess their understanding. This approach underpins Petals Preschool chain, known for the most innovative curriculum, fully packed with practical investigation & outdoor learning. Allow your child to unleash his true Potential. Petals Preschool chain is a well-recognized accredited chain of Preschools managed by Mrs. Preeti Kwatra, the Founder of the chain of Petals, India’s preschool club. She is a true mentor, who inspires her students, invokes a love for learning in them and encourages them to pursue excellence. She is a great visionary who is working in the field of education for the last 15 years. She believes not just in conventional education but also focuses on the values, ethics and personal grooming of each child.

About Petals Preschool Petals is an innovative, vibrant and energetic organization where the entire team puts in their best efforts to groom the children, making every moment happy, joyful and a meaningful one. Petals is a well-recognized accredited pre-school managed by Mrs. Preeti Kwatra (Child Psychologist), the Founder of a chain of Petals, India’s Preschool club.

The school aims at creating a culturally rich environment in a joyous and free the atmosphere for the students. The teaching methodology primarily focuses on tutoring young minds along with active participation of the parents and the community of the students in the classroom, a curriculum based on virtual knowledge and moral based ideologies thus infusing in them a sense of confidence and integrity.

