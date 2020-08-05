Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petals Preschool Introduces a Revolutionary and Innovative Concept in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

It would also comprise of life skills, rhymes and music, creative writing, social and emotional learning which will enable them to explore new things every day. Mrs. Preeti Kwatra, the Founder of the chain of Petals, India’s Preschool Club, says, “The preschool market in India is expected to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2020-2024 and we aim to contribute to the growth by putting an end to the financial woes of the parents when it comes to their child’s education, through this initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:50 IST
Petals Preschool Introduces a Revolutionary and Innovative Concept in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

“Education knocking at your Doorstep at Rs. 70 per day” New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Petals Preschool chain, a well-recognized accredited preschool chain in India and internationally, has taken a big step by announcing a revolutionary concept during the current COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis that the world is facing. Petals has made education for kids so affordable, at just Rs. 70 per day. The kids and parents will be given full access to Petals well researched early learning curriculum for free trial sessions post which the parents can enroll their child for the Virtual E-Learning classes. The preschool market in India is expected to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2020-2024 and Petals aims to be a major contributor to be a major contributor to this growth. The curriculum has been well researched and designed for children between the age group of 1.5 to 6 years. It would include free trial classes, dance theatre art free (activity classes), parents counselling, blended learning concepts for kids between 2-6 years, supported by animated videos. Through this curriculum, Petals also aims at inculcating and instilling moral values in kids by teaching them Geeta Saar. It would also comprise of life skills, rhymes and music, creative writing, social and emotional learning which will enable them to explore new things every day.

Mrs. Preeti Kwatra, the Founder of the chain of Petals, India’s Preschool Club, says, “The preschool market in India is expected to post a CAGR of close to 18% during the period 2020-2024 and we aim to contribute to the growth by putting an end to the financial woes of the parents when it comes to their child’s education, through this initiative. We are aware of the emotional and financial problems that parents are facing during these times of COVID-19 crisis. With this step, it is our endeavour to reduce the burden of the heavy school fee which parents are not able to afford, specially during the Pandemic crisis. The curriculum is apt and has been structured to ensure that your child gets not only quality education but wholistic development in all aspects of their personality - physical, emotional and spiritual. Children can learn fun activities while getting ready for their bright future ahead.” We all know that children construct their understanding of the world through experiences. In order to make learning real, children need to explore, ask questions & assess their understanding. This approach underpins Petals Preschool chain, known for the most innovative curriculum, fully packed with practical investigation & outdoor learning. Allow your child to unleash his true Potential. Petals Preschool chain is a well-recognized accredited chain of Preschools managed by Mrs. Preeti Kwatra, the Founder of the chain of Petals, India’s preschool club. She is a true mentor, who inspires her students, invokes a love for learning in them and encourages them to pursue excellence. She is a great visionary who is working in the field of education for the last 15 years. She believes not just in conventional education but also focuses on the values, ethics and personal grooming of each child.

About Petals Preschool Petals is an innovative, vibrant and energetic organization where the entire team puts in their best efforts to groom the children, making every moment happy, joyful and a meaningful one. Petals is a well-recognized accredited pre-school managed by Mrs. Preeti Kwatra (Child Psychologist), the Founder of a chain of Petals, India’s Preschool club.

The school aims at creating a culturally rich environment in a joyous and free the atmosphere for the students. The teaching methodology primarily focuses on tutoring young minds along with active participation of the parents and the community of the students in the classroom, a curriculum based on virtual knowledge and moral based ideologies thus infusing in them a sense of confidence and integrity. For Hindi press release, please click here.

Image: Mrs. Preeti Kwatra, Founder and Director, Petals India's Preschool Club PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: Special puja at Puri Jagannath temple for successful completion of Ram Temple

A special puja was conducted at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Wednesday for the successful completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A letter written by Chief Priest Janardan Pattojoshi Mohapatra said, The prayers and tapasya of innumer...

Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's

After the long wait without baseball, the Miami Marlins will be getting a heavy dose of it on Wednesday. Miamis pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins first game since July 26 ...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya....

Looking forward to playing with Virat, want to know what makes him tick: Kane Richardson

By Vishesh Roy Want to know what makes him tick, said Australian pacer Kane Richardson will talking about playing alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League IPL 2020.The IPL 2020 will be playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020