Ready to play key role in global healthcare: Elgi Equipments

Coimbatore, Aug 5 (PTI): The pharmaceutical industry in the country has a pivotal role to play in global healthcare, and the city-based Elgi Equipments is to address its needs in a new way, its managing director Dr Jairam Varadaraj said on Wednesday.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:36 IST
Coimbatore, Aug 5 (PTI): The pharmaceutical industry in the country has a pivotal role to play in global healthcare, and the city-based Elgi Equipments is to address its needs in a new way, its managing director Dr Jairam Varadaraj said on Wednesday. The industry is predicted to grow at 22.4 per cent annually and touch US $100 billion by 2025.

The sector is expected to address over 50 per cent of the global demand for vaccines, 40 per cent of the demand for generics in the US and 25 per cent of all medicine requirements in the UK, he said. With the growing scrutiny by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), strict warnings over toxic impurities and delicate pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, the quality of compressed air meeting the highest standards are of importance, he noted.

"At Elgi, we endeavoured to address the needs of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in a new way," Jairam Varadaraj said in a statement here. "The Elgi AB Always Better series is a disruption in oil- free compressed air technology, and were delighted to witness its growing adoption as the customers choice for sensitive pharmaceutical applications," he said.

The Elgi AB series has a unique air-cooling system which ensures ample condensation of water from air particles, aiding the self-replenishment of water in the closed loop, which eliminates the need for external water top-up and also reduces the load on the driers and the water management system. The country's leading pharmaceutical companies rely on the Elgi AB series range of oil-free screw compressors to deliver pure, clean, class 0 oil free air, he said.

With high reliability, consistent air quality, better return on investment, lower cost of ownership, and fast, efficient service support, the AB series range of air- compressors meets the ISO compliance requirements, he added. PTI NVM NVG NVG

