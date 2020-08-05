Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stays weak amid signs of lagging U.S. economy

The dollar extended declines on Wednesday as euro zone data reassured after a U.S. coronavirus relief package stalled in Congress, pushing U.S. bond yields down as investors weighed prospects of further Fed easing. Euro zone business activity returned to modest growth in July as many curbs imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus were lifted, while official estimates showed retail sales volumes rebounded in June.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:30 IST
FOREX-Dollar stays weak amid signs of lagging U.S. economy

The dollar extended declines on Wednesday as euro zone data reassured after a U.S. coronavirus relief package stalled in Congress, pushing U.S. bond yields down as investors weighed prospects of further Fed easing.

Euro zone business activity returned to modest growth in July as many curbs imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus were lifted, while official estimates showed retail sales volumes rebounded in June. The euro traded up 0.5% at $1.1862, having risen to above $1.19 in the past days as a hardening perception that the U.S. economic recovery is lagging Europe has buttressed the common currency.

Final U.S. PMI numbers are due later in the day and so is the ISM non-manufacturing index and the ADP national employment data. Neil Jones, head of European hedge fund sales at Mizuho, said the upshoot in the euro reflected the unity shown by Europe in tackling the coronavirus-induced slowdown, while in Washington a stalemate continued over fiscal policy.

That could leave the Federal Reserve with more work to do, hastening a steady decline in U.S. Treasury yields. U.S. 10-year yields were close to the five-month low they hit on Tuesday and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) yields also held near record lows.

Jones said the risk-on environment was playing a big part as well, as the price for gold hit a record high above $2,000. . "I am expecting the euro to continue higher ... The first test is $1.20 and then I'll probably review it, with a potential for $1.25," he said.

White House negotiators and congressional Democrats are trying to reach a deal on a relief package by the end of this week, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying on Tuesday that progress had been made. Most other major currencies were also up against the dollar, pushing its index towards last week's two-year low of 92.53. It traded down 0.3% at 92.88.

The Chinese yuan rose to a five-month high of 6.9384 against the dollar in the offshore market and was last up 0.5% . Growth in China's services sector showed signs of a slowdown in July from a ten-year high the previous month, as new export business fell and job losses continued, a sister survey showed, pointing to cracks in the sector's post-COVID recovery.

The Canadian dollar surged to nearly a six-month high of 1.3245 versus the greenback, trading up 0.5% on the day . "The market has finally seen the stop-loss cascade that we have been looking for... If bids get pulled lower, this collapse could potentially run down to the low 1.31s," wrote Stephen Gallo, currency analyst at BMO Capital Markets, in a note to clients.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries ranked No 2 brand globally after Apple

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked second biggest brand after Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020. This years highest entrant at number two, Reliance Industries excels on every attribu...

Vietnam says contagion 'under control' in virus epicentre but spread elsewhere

A new coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam spread to two more provinces on Wednesday, the countrys health minister said, as the COVID-19 task force declared the contagion under control in the central city where the outbreak began. Aggressive con...

TN to allow gyms to open from Aug 10

After remaining closed for over four months as part of measures to fight COVID-19, gyms in Tamil Nadu are all set to resume services from August 10. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, considering a representation from ...

Reissue: L&T Technology Services Expands Collaboration With Microsoft to Offer Eco-Friendly Solutions for Workplace Transformation

LTTS award-winning i-BEMS on Microsoft Azure addresses the need for environment-friendly, future-ready smart buildings Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India This press release has been reissued to reflect the correct designatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020