Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blocking of online system for tax incentives under MEIS to hit aluminium exports: AAI

This has created an extremely precarious situation for the Indian Aluminium exports which have declined by 11 per cent from USD 5.7 billion in FY-19 to USD 5 billion in FY-20, and further will render exports vulnerable and uncompetitive vis-a-vis global players in international markets," AAI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:54 IST
Blocking of online system for tax incentives under MEIS to hit aluminium exports: AAI

Blocking of the online system for exporters to apply for tax incentives under the export incentive scheme MEIS has created an "extremely precarious situation" for aluminium exports, the Aluminium Association of India (AAI) said on Wednesday. The move will further render exports vulnerable and uncompetitive, the industry body added. The commerce ministry has blocked the online system for exporters to apply for availing tax incentives under the MEIS (Merchandise Export from India Scheme) from July 23, as the Department of Revenue decided to limit the benefits under the plan at Rs 9,000 crore for April-December 2020. AAI urged the Centre to continue with processing of applications through the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) MEIS portal.

"The DGFT has also blocked the MEIS module from 23rd July from accepting new applications to limit the issuance of any more scrips. This has created an extremely precarious situation for the Indian Aluminium exports which have declined by 11 per cent from USD 5.7 billion in FY-19 to USD 5 billion in FY-20, and further will render exports vulnerable and uncompetitive vis-a-vis global players in international markets," AAI said in a statement. The aluminium body also demanded inclusion of aluminium in the product-linked incentive scheme and implementation of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme for the aluminium industry to create a level playing field with global players.

Being a continuous process industry, all the Indian aluminium smelters are operating at around 90 per cent capacity. The slump in domestic demand is hurting the aluminium industry and it will take substantial time for the domestic demand to pick up, it said. The only option left for the industry is to export aluminium products to survive the current situation due to the COVID-10 pandemic, but the prices are expected to be weak due to a demand slump globally, it added.

Aluminium exports from India are struggling to remain globally competitive due to high incidence of unrebated central and state taxes and duties, constituting 15 per cent of aluminium production cost, which is amongst the highest in the world, it said. This is in sharp contrast to global aluminium industry which is heavily supported by countries, specially China, by way of various incentives/ subsidies for raw materials, tax benefits and other incentives, AAI said. Aluminium exports are currently eligible for a 2 per cent MEIS reward rate which itself does not provide ample cushion to remain competitive against current bearish market conditions, it added, and pitched for hiking the rate to 5 per cent. The government has identified aluminium amongst 12 champion sectors where India can be a global leader and major supplier.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of Jai Shri Ram and Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Te...

86-year-old man with comorbidities recovers from COVID disease

An 86-year-old man with underlying health conditions has recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from a hospital here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The patient was admitted in Mission Hospital here 18 days ago an...

Militants open fire on security forces in J-K’s Shopian

Militants opened fire on a security forces deployment in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, alert troops detected an IED in Kupwara district of the Union territory, they said.The ultras opened fire o...

SpiceJet operates two flights from Moscow and Tashkent to repatriate 295 Indians

SpiceJet said on Wednesday that it operated a repatriation flight each from Moscow in Russia and from Tashkent in Uzbekistan, bringing back a total of 295 Indians. These flights were operated in association with film actor Sonu Sood, the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020