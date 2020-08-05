Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regeneron profit beats, expects early results from COVID-19 trials in September

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its eczema drug Dupixent and said it expects initial data from ongoing trials of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail next month. The company's shares were up 3% at $668.35 before the bell.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:03 IST
Regeneron profit beats, expects early results from COVID-19 trials in September
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its eczema drug Dupixent and said it expects initial data from ongoing trials of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail next month.

The company's shares were up 3% at $668.35 before the bell. Regeneron is among several drugmakers racing to develop a treatment for the novel coronavirus and earlier this week said its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug combination, REGN-COV2, prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters.

REGN-COV2 is already being assessed in late-stage human studies and the company said on Wednesday it expects early data from the trials next month. Continued lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus have prompted patients to reschedule their hospital visits, weighing on sales of physician-administered drugs such as Regeneron's blockbuster drug Eylea.

U.S. sales of Eylea, approved for treating wet age-related macular degeneration, fell to $1.11 billion from $1.16 billion, but came in above Wall Street estimates of $1.06 billion, according to brokerage Piper Sandler. "We think demand concerns were overblown, as the franchise performed despite pandemic headwinds (and competitors discussing segment weakness)," Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman said.

Weakness in Eylea sales was offset by a nearly 70% jump in sales of Dupixent, made in collaboration with Sanofi. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $7.16 per share, handily beating estimates of $5.98, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose 23.7% to $1.95 billion, higher than estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron also recorded revenue in the quarter related to funding from the U.S. government to support development of its Ebola treatment and antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Private schools can collect tuition fees, says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has quashed a government order which prohibited private schools from collecting tuition fees until they reopened, saying such a fiat will force smaller schools to shut down. In a decision on July 31, uploaded on its w...

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of Jai Shri Ram and Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Te...

86-year-old man with comorbidities recovers from COVID disease

An 86-year-old man with underlying health conditions has recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from a hospital here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The patient was admitted in Mission Hospital here 18 days ago an...

Militants open fire on security forces in J-K’s Shopian

Militants opened fire on a security forces deployment in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, alert troops detected an IED in Kupwara district of the Union territory, they said.The ultras opened fire o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020