Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Properties posts Rs 20.23 cr loss in Apr-Jun due to COVID-19; raises Rs 1000 cr

"With the lockdown in place for most of the quarter, construction activities during the period were extremely limited leading to almost no revenue recognition and to poor operating cash flows," Pirojsha said. He said the company's sales team demonstrated agility by relying on digital tools to achieve strong sales thereby delivering its highest ever market share in a quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:54 IST
Godrej Properties posts Rs 20.23 cr loss in Apr-Jun due to COVID-19; raises Rs 1000 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the April-June quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic and announced raising Rs 1,000 crore through an issue of debentures to improve liquidity. Despite the nationwide lockdown during most part of the April-June quarter of 2020-21, Godrej Properties' sales bookings grew by 71 per cent to Rs 1,531 crore in the quarter.

The company posted a loss during the June quarter as it was not able to recognise the revenue as construction activities were stalled due to lockdown, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej told reporters through a virtual press conference. Godrej Properties net profit stood at nearly Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 195.66 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 713.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. During the last fiscal year, net profit stood at Rs 267.21 crore on a total income of Rs 2,914.59 crore.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group. On operational front, sales bookings increased to 2.51 million sq ft worth Rs 1,531 crore in the April-June quarter as against 1.35 million sq ft valuing Rs 897 crore in the year ago period.

The adoption of digital tool and attractive 10:90 payment plan offered to prospective customers helped the company achieve strong sales, Pirojsha said. "Raised Rs 1,000 crore in July through the allotment of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis for a term of three years at 7.5%, the lowest NCD rate achieved in the real estate industry," the company said in a statement.

Pirojsha said the amount will be utilised in ongoing projects and future growth opportunities. On market guidance for this fiscal year, he said it would be difficult to give any sales and collection guidance because on the pandemic.

He said the company sees lot of opportunities in terms of acquisition of new projects as market will consolidate due to liquidity crunch. Pirojsha said there will be pain in the sector in the short term but the company remains bullish in the medium to long term growth.

He said the company would focus on gaining market share in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune markets and had no plans to venture into tier-II and -III cities at least for the next few years. "With the lockdown in place for most of the quarter, construction activities during the period were extremely limited leading to almost no revenue recognition and to poor operating cash flows," Pirojsha said.

He said the company's sales team demonstrated agility by relying on digital tools to achieve strong sales thereby delivering its highest ever market share in a quarter. "While we expect poor reported earnings and cash flows this financial year due to the lockdown and the major impact this has had on our annual construction plan, we expect strong momentum in both portfolio project additions and new project launches during the rest of the financial year," Pirojsha said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman

Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

SAIL shares jump over 6 pc after sales data

Shares of SAIL jumped over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company said its total sales grew by about 50 per cent during July 2020. The stock closed 6.37 per cent higher at Rs 36.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.24 per cent to R...

Private schools can collect tuition fees, says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has quashed a government order which prohibited private schools from collecting tuition fees until they reopened, saying such a fiat will force smaller schools to shut down. In a decision on July 31, uploaded on its w...

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of Jai Shri Ram and Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020