Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faced with pensions time bomb, Kenya asks government workers to pay up

"If unchecked, the spiralling pension costs will rapidly get out of control in the very near future," Julius Muia, the principal secretary at the finance ministry, told an online launch ceremony. Under the new scheme, which will kick in next January, employees will be allowed to contribute up to 30% of their monthly salary to a fund, which is expected to collect more than 3 billion shillings every month.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:19 IST
Faced with pensions time bomb, Kenya asks government workers to pay up

Kenya launched a contributory pension scheme for hundreds of thousands of government workers on Wednesday, to prevent a crisis in the government's finances from growing retirement obligations. The East African nation, which is facing reduced tax revenue due to the coronavirus crisis and ballooning debt repayments, has been spending 2.9% of its annual budget on pensions payments, the ministry of finance said, in a plan that does not involve contributions by individual workers.

Its annual pension bill is projected to climb to more than 100 billion shillings ($926.78 million) in the financial year started last month, from 27.9 billion shillings in 2013/14. "If unchecked, the spiralling pension costs will rapidly get out of control in the very near future," Julius Muia, the principal secretary at the finance ministry, told an online launch ceremony.

Under the new scheme, which will kick in next January, employees will be allowed to contribute up to 30% of their monthly salary to a fund, which is expected to collect more than 3 billion shillings every month. The scheme will be managed by an independent board of trustees, said Ukur Yatani, the finance minister. ($1 = 107.9000 Kenyan shillings)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown extended in Tirupati till Aug 14

To check the spike in COVID-19 cases, lockdown in Tirupati has further been extended till August 14, an official of the Municipal Corporation said here on Wednesday. However, shops selling vegetables and groceries, banks and other essential...

Woman hurls racial slurs at Black landscapers in viral video

A video of an Orlando woman cursing and shouting racial slurs at Black landscapers as they finished up a job at her neighbours house has gone viral. Brandon Cordova told the Orlando Sentinel that he and his crew were almost done with their ...

Scheme to give free sanitary napkins to 22.50 lakh women, girls below poverty line launched

The Haryana government on Wednesday launched a scheme to give a packet of free sanitary napkins to about 22.50 lakh women and girls below the poverty line every month for a year. A scheme was also started to provide fortified flavoured skim...

Beirut reels from huge blast, as death toll climbs to at least 113

Lebanese rescue workers searched for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buldings and investigators blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 113 people.More than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020