Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inox Leisure reports Q1 net loss of Rs 73.64 cr

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 73.64 crore for the June quarter as the film distribution business came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.01 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:48 IST
Inox Leisure reports Q1 net loss of Rs 73.64 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 73.64 crore for the June quarter as the film distribution business came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.01 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations slumped 99.94 per cent to Rs 0.25 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 493.01 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. According to the company, the unprecedented circumstances resulted in "not even a single day of operations in Q1'FY21." Total income stood at Rs 2.97 crore, down 99.40 per cent as compared to Rs 496.13 crore in Q1 FY20. Total expenses were at Rs 100.89 crore as against Rs 454.59 crore, down 77.80 per cent. "With an objective to keep the costs under a check, the Company has implemented active cost control measures and brought down major expenses including employee costs, power & fuel costs...," it said. Inox Group Director Siddharth Jain said, "This phase has posed a tough challenge to our aspirations, but we are confident of not only seeing through it, but also script an extraordinary comeback tale." "We have pinned out hopes on our strong fundamentals of Luxury, Service and Technology, and on the unshakeable passion and fondness for movies prevalent among the Indian masses," he said.

Jain added the company is "earnestly looking forward to the directives from the Government of India to resume operations". In a separate filing, Inox Leisure said its board has approved raising up to Rs 250 crore. "The Board Of Directors have approved the Company's enabling resolution for fund raising up to Rs 250 Cr through the issuance of Equity Shares/other securities, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," it said.

It has also approved shifting the registered office of the company from Gujarat to Maharashtra. Inox Leisure is among India's largest multiplex chains, with 147 multiplexes and 626 screens in 68 cities.

Shares of Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 234.35 apiece on BSE, down 0.95 percent.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that hes considering delivering his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House in a move that would mark an unprecedented use of the public property for partisan political purposes. Tr...

Dubai launches economic programme for post-coronavirus world

The UAEs commercial capital, Dubai, is launching an economic reset programme to ensure a more sustainable and resilient future for the Gulf emirate in the post-pandemic world. Under the The Great Economic Reset Program, Dubais economy depar...

Ayodhya bhoomi pujan provided 'retrospective legitimisation' for destruction of Babri Masjid: CPI(M)

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday condemned the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and alleged that it provided retrospective legitimisation for the destruction of the Babri Masjid. In ...

China is advised not to comment on internal affairs of other nations: MEA on China's comment on Jammu and Kashmir.

China is advised not to comment on internal affairs of other nations MEA on Chinas comment on Jammu and Kashmir....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020