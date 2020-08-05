Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bars Fortunescript Services, three directors from securities market

"Fortunescript Services Private Limited is directed not to divert any funds raised from investors, kept in bank account(s) and/or in its custody until further orders," it added. In a separate order, dated August 4, the watchdog directed an individual -- Chetan Yashwant Shukla -- to cease and desist from acting as investment advisor till further orders for indulging in unauthorised investment activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:23 IST
Sebi bars Fortunescript Services, three directors from securities market

Capital markets regulator Sebi has barred Fortunescript Services Pvt Ltd and its three directors from the securities market for carrying out unauthorised investment advisory activities. The company as well as the three directors -- Mithilesh Narayan, Shiba Shankar Das and Dilip Kumar Rajak -- have also been directed to cease and desist from acting as investment advisors till further orders.

In its interim order dated August 4, Sebi has also asked the entities to withdraw all advertisements in relation to their investment advisory services or any other unregistered activity in the securities market. Following a complaint against Fortunescript, Sebi had carried out an examination of its activities and it was found that the company was not registered with the regulator as an investment advisor or in any other capacity.

"Without having a registered investment advisor certificate, Fortunescript Services Private Limited is holding itself out as an investment advisor and offers services through its website to investors with the objective of making money/ collecting fees through subscriptions. "From the Memorandum of Association of the company it is noted that in order to provide advisory services and to do all the activities of the capital and finance market will be subject to the approval of Sebi and other authorities," Sebi said in the order.

According to the regulator, prima facie, it appears that the company is knowingly concealing the fact that it is not registered with Sebi as an investment advisor and is also making representations in a reckless and careless manner, thereby luring and inducing investors to deal in securities by availing its services. Bank accounts and payment gateways showed that Fortunescript Services collected an amount of around Rs 1.22 crore from investors, Sebi noted.

The company as well as the directors have been directed not to access the securities market and buy, sell or otherwise deal in securities in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, until further orders. "Fortunescript Services Private Limited is directed not to divert any funds raised from investors, kept in bank account(s) and/or in its custody until further orders," it added.

In a separate order, dated August 4, the watchdog directed an individual -- Chetan Yashwant Shukla -- to cease and desist from acting as investment advisor till further orders for indulging in unauthorised investment activities. The individual has also been barred from accessing the securities market till further orders.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

New UK survey highlights greater ethnicity-related impact from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the UKs ethnic minority communities, including those of Indian heritage, as they are over-represented in COVID-19 severe illnesses and deaths because of long-standing racial and socio...

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova opts out of U.S. Open due to COVID-19 'insecurity'

Russias Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Open is set ...

SAD to seek dismissal of Amarinder govt over hooch tragedy

The opposition SAD on Thursday said it would launch an agitation over the hooch tragedy in Punjab that claimed 113 lives and demand the dismissal of the Amarinder Singh government in the state. The decision was taken in a Shiromani Akali Da...

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that hes considering delivering his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House in a move that would mark an unprecedented use of the public property for partisan political purposes. Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020