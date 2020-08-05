Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF Q1 net loss at Rs 70.65 cr as COVID-19 hits construction, sales

The construction activities have recommenced at all sites, and the company is operating at around 65 per cent of pre-COVID levels presently, the statement said. The execution of new products across both development and rental business remains on track..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:32 IST
DLF Q1 net loss at Rs 70.65 cr as COVID-19 hits construction, sales
Image Credit: ANI

India's largest realty firm DLF on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 70.65 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as construction and sales activities were badly hit due to coronavirus pandemic. It had posted a net profit of Rs 414.73 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income fell to Rs 646.98 crore in the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 1,540.95 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, DLF said in a regulatory filing. "As per the accounting standards and our revenue recognition policy, revenue is recognised at the time of handing over possession to the customers.

"Issuance of the possession letters got adversely affected during the lockdown. Consequently, the financial results were impacted during the quarter Q1FY21," DLF said in a statement. Due to the lockdown, residential segment was muted and witnessed new sales booking of only Rs 165 crore during the quarter.

The performance in the rental business was impacted, as retail malls remained shut during the lockdown and consequent rental waivers. On the outlook, DLF said: "As the world slowly finds its feet during the uncertain times of COVID-19, the company remains optimistic about the business and its growth returning to levels of normalcy".

DLF said that the company has attempted to leverage this crisis into an opportunity to transform itself into an agile, leaner and far more efficient organisation. "We have made significant progress in cost optimisation, which has consequently resulted in significant reduction of overheads, enabling improvement of margins in times ahead," the company said.

Tight cash management led to a reduction in net debt by Rs 42 crore, it added. DLF said it ensured business continuity for its office tenants, and the office business continues to hold on with robust collections of more than 95 per cent for the quarter. "We continue to be optimistic about our office business." However, retail business was impacted owing to retail malls remaining shut during the lockdown period, it said.

"The retail malls have begun opening up, but with restrictions for multiplexes, limited operational timings and social distancing measures. We are witnessing continued, but gradual recovery in the retail business," DLF said. Post unlocking, the company said, it is witnessing a pickup in enquiries in residential segment and some early green shoots of demand.

"We expect the demand to improve gradually and believe that its strong brand image, healthy balance sheet and commitment to quality will act as a catalyst for future growth," the realty major said. The company would continue to develop new products and projects with an increased focus on diversifying its product mix to include significant future volumes of mid-income housing, it said in the statement.

New products under planning/execution currently stand at around 21 million sq ft. The construction activities have recommenced at all sites, and the company is operating at around 65 per cent of pre-COVID levels presently, the statement said.

The execution of new products across both development and rental business remains on track..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Biden on cognitive test: 'Why the hell would I take a test?'

Joe Biden is pushing back at Republican assertions that he should take a cognitive test to disprove President Donald Trumps claim that the Democrat isnt fit for the Oval Office. Biden grew testy when CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett ask...

Pilgrimages are most powerful motivator for travel: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Pilgrimages have been the most powerful motivator for travel since time immemorial, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday, hours after the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, indicating that his ministry was geared to turn the...

Large fire in a market in Ajman, UAE - local media

A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, the National and Gulf Times newspapers reported.Local officials could not immediately be reached for comment or confirmation. Writi...

Patnaik inaugurates two more plasma banks in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated two more plasma banks, taking the number of such facilities in the state to five. Patnaik inaugurated the plasma banks through video- conferencing at MKCG Medical College and Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020