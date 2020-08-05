Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 cr on higher interest income

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 406 crore for the June quarter, helped by improvement in net interest income. The amalgamated entity reported a net loss of Rs 651 crore on a standalone basis in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the investor presentation of the bank filed on BSE.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:03 IST
Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 cr on higher interest income

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 406 crore for the June quarter, helped by improvement in net interest income. The bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with itself effective April 1, 2020.    The amalgamated entity reported a net loss of Rs 651 crore on a standalone basis in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the investor presentation of the bank filed on BSE. The pre-amalgamation standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2019 stood at Rs 329.07 crore. "We have reduced our expenses both in terms of operating as well as interest expenses. Our interest income has been retained to the earlier level even though our rate of interest has gone down. "Our fee-based income has shown a growth of around 10 per cent. Due to this, we got about Rs 6,096 crore of net interest income, which is an increase of 21 per cent. Our operating profit has gone up by 32 per cent," the bank's Managing Director and CEO L V Prabhakar said.    Total interest income stood at Rs 18,036 crore compared to Rs 17,746 crore. Total expenses were down 2.92 per cent to Rs 16,400 crore from Rs 16,893 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income stood at Rs 6,096 crore compared to Rs 5,033 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margin (NIM) of the bank was 2.84 per cent as against 2.53 per cent earlier. He said 22.82 per cent of borrowers have availed the RBI's moratorium. In terms of value, 22.67 per cent of the lender's total loan book is under the moratorium. Gross non-performing loans ratio improved to 8.84 per cent from 10.28 per cent. Net NPA was at 3.95 per cent as against 5.87 per cent. "The asset quality of the amalgamated bank is improving," Prabhakar said. Provision coverage ratio improved to 78.95 per cent from 68.75 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total provisions were marginally down to Rs 3,879 crore compared to Rs 3,901 crore. Provisions for NPAs dropped 18.7 per cent to Rs 3,550 crore as against Rs 4,368 crore. Fresh slippages stood at Rs 1,422 crore, which includes Rs 640 crore worth from two accounts in the bank's overseas branches. Cash recovery stood at Rs 1,440 crore, while it upgraded Rs 620 crore worth of loans during the reporting quarter. The bank has a recovery target around Rs 9,000-10,000 crore for the current fiscal, he said. It is looking at loan growth of 6-8 per cent for the second quarter. The bank's scrip ended 1.24 per cent down at Rs 103.15 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual....

Mumbai rains: PM assures all possible help to Maha CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Ministers Office ...

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android

With the launch of Samsungs new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app in Samsung...

Krishna river board addresses water needs of AP, Telangana

Amaravati, Aug 5 PTI The Krishna River Management Board KRMB on Wednesday allocated 7.746 tmcft of water to Telangana and 17 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh from Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020