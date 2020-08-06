Left Menu
Nigeria: NNPC records 43 percent drop in cases of willful damages of oil pipeline

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 06-08-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 08:33 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NNPCgroup)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded a 43 percent drop in cases of willful damage of its oil pipeline infrastructure by suspected oil thieves in May 2020, according to a news report by Today.

The corporation, in a release by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, explained that details of the report contained in the May 2020 version of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) indicated that 37 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 43 percent decrease from the 65 points recorded in April 2020.

A further breakdown showed that Mosimi-Ibadan pipeline axis accounted for 38 percent of the vandalized points while Atlas Cove, Mosimi axis recorded 19 percent of the breaks.

Suleja-Kaduna logged 16 percent of the breaks, while other locations make up for the remaining 27 percent.

NNPC stated in the May report that in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, it would continuously strive to bring the malaise under control.

The NNPC May MFOR said the corporation had continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, to achieve smooth distribution of the products to ensure zero fuel queue across the nation.

