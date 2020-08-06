Left Menu
Goa: Part of tunnel wall collapses, Konkan Rly trains diverted

There was no report of any casualty and work to restore the track was underway, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) spokesman Baban Ghatge said. A five-metre portion of a wall inside a tunnel at Pernem in North Goa district collapsed around 2.50 am.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:46 IST
A portion of a tunnel wall at Pernem in Goa collapsed in the early hours of Thursday due to heavy rains, following whicha number of trains on the Konkan Railway route had to be diverted via Londa in neighbouring Karnataka, an official said. There was no report of any casualty and work to restore the track was underway, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) spokesman Baban Ghatge said.

A five-metre portion of a wall inside a tunnel at Pernem in North Goa district collapsed around 2.50 am. The traffic in this section has been suspended till further advice, KRCL said in a press note. Hence, trains running on the section have been diverted via Londa, Ghatge said, adding that no train has been cancelled.

The trains which have been diverted include Ernakulam- H.Nizamuddin Superfast Special Express train, Thiruvananthapuram CentralLokmanya Tilak Special Express, Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Special Express, H. NizamuddinErnakulam Superfast Special Express and Lokmanya TilakThiruvananthapuram Central.

Goa has been witnessing incessant rains since the last five days and some low lying areas have been facing a flood- like situation..

