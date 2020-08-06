Left Menu
Marico launches surface disinfectant sprays

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

FMCG major Marico on Thursday announced the launch of Protect range of surface disinfectant sprays, strengthening its portfolio into the fast-growing segment of safety and hygiene after COVID-19. Besides, Marico has also announced to partner with housing finance company HDFC and cab aggregator Ola to help them continue to offer safe services. Ola will provide The Protect range to the driver-partners and it will be used by them to disinfect commonly used surfaces like seat, inner panel, handles, etc before every ride.

While HDFC will use it to safeguard their customers and employees in offices across India. Marico chief marketing officer Koshy George said, "During these difficult times, higher hygiene standards and enhanced cleanliness protocols are top priorities for consumers." "As much as people are apprehensive of stepping out, employers too, are concerned about the safety of their employees. We are thus happy to partner Ola and HDFC in their endeavour to provide employees, customers and driver-partners a safe and sanitised environment," he said. Several FMCG companies have recently introduced surface disinfectant sprays as people are now adopting higher hygiene standards and enhanced cleanliness protocols are on their top priority.

Amidst the global pandemic, there is a significant shift in consumer behaviour towards adopting conscientious safety and hygiene practices. This has led to a steep surge in demand for personal, domestic and out-of-home sanitising and disinfecting solutions. Both variants of the Protect range -Marico's Travel Protect and Marico's House Protect - are spray bass and contain 77 per cent alcohol. PTI KRH RUJ RUJ.

