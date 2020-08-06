Call for Entries now open for Lexus Design Award India 2021

- An ode to crafting a better tomorrow • Lexus India stands firm on its commitment to foster promising designers through the fourth edition of the Lexus Design Awards India 2021 • The competition offers acknowledgement and elevation to winners from 10 different categories of design • Embracing the spirit of the new normal, the Lexus Design Award India will be conducted virtually, welcoming aspirants to showcase their talent and design • The most innovative entries in the Conceptual category will be shortlisted for the global Lexus Design Awards and undergo a mentorship program by venerable names from the design industry to showcase their prototypes to a global audience at the illustrious Milan Design Week * • 2 Winners of the conceptual category will be invited to Lexus Design Awards at the Milan Design Week in May 2021* BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After three successful editions, Lexus India today announces the fourth edition of its prestigious Lexus Design Award India 2021 marking their footprint in the design space by providing evolving and prominent designers a space to showcase their creativity and talent. The call for entries are open from 6th August 2020 to 6th October 2020. The annual design competition offers professionals, students and design enthusiasts across the country a chance to exhibit their originality. Lexus India will embark on a digital journey with this edition of the awards. With the aim to craft a better tomorrow, the Lexus Design Awards India channelizes creations and designs. As the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic which has shaken the global social and economic equilibrium to its core, the LDAI 2021 continues to build a stage for individuals in stride to make the world a better place. The awards stand on the guiding principle of 'Design for a Better Tomorrow.' In accordance with its previous editions, the participants will need to manifest their core ideas basis on three key principles of the Lexus brand- Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate, along with outlining how their designs would cater to the needs of the ever-changing society.

Commenting on the commencement of the Lexus Design Award India 2021 (LDAI), PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India said, "We are delighted to announce the fourth edition of the Lexus Design Award India. Lexus India is invested in supporting design philosophy that challenges 'Status Quo' to look at design solutions that craft a better tomorrow. Lexus Design Awards provides a platform for the design fraternity to showcase their talent in solving challenges and captivating the hearts and minds of the consumers. The past editions have received an overwhelming response with stellar entries by the very talented Indian design community. We believe this year, we will surpass the earlier editions and are definitely looking forward to 'Designs for a better tomorrow'." Entries at the Lexus Design Award India 2021 will be judged across 10 categories on the following: A. Established Work (Client/ Self-Commissioned) 1 Product Design 2 Furniture Design 3 Textile Design 4 Craft Design 5 Design Thinking 6 Public Utility Design 7 Lifestyle Accessory Design 8 Design for Social Impact B. Conceptual Work 1 Student Category 2 Open Category The finalists from the conceptual category will receive an exclusive mentorship program led by stalwarts of the design industry. The program will allow candidates to get valuable recommendations and ideas from experts, which can greatly influence to refine their projects. Winners from the 10 categories will be awarded the Lexus Design Award India trophies designed by Michael Foley, the renowned designer who has set a benchmark in the design space and was on the panel of mentors for LDAI 2020. The winning designs will be promoted on Lexus India's digital space along with the Guest Experience Centers across the country. Entries from the 2 conceptual work categories (9 & 10) will also be considered for the Lexus Design Award 2021, the international Design Award held worldwide by Lexus International. The winners from the 2 conceptual work categories (9 & 10) will be invited to the Lexus Design Event, at the Milan Design Week 2021* The winners of LDAI 2021 will be announced in early 2021. The judges & mentors for the award will encompass some of the celebrated and noted designers from India and will be announced by October 2020.

Applications and entries for the Lexus Design Award India are now open for submissions with the deadline for the entries being - 6th October 2020. Details of the Lexus Design Award India 2021 can be found at www.lexusindia.co.in/en/discover-lexus/lexus-design-award-india. Official hashtag: #LexusDesignAwardIndia Call For Entries To The Lexus Design Award India 2021 Application period 6th August 2020 - 6th October 2020 Guiding Principle Design for a Better Tomorrow. Anticipate. Innovate. Captivate Project Description: - Name of project - One Line Short Description (Within 15 words) - Full Description (Within 250 words) - Include information on the background of the work, production / manufacturing process, materials used for construction and any facts or details you think are needed to fully explain your work.

Judging Criteria 1. Anticipate: How does your design anticipate the user experience and ultimately benefit society? (100 words) 2. Innovate: How is your design original and innovative? (100 words) 3. Captivate: How does your design captivate people? (100 words) Judges To be announced by October 2020 Mentors To be announced by October 2020 Project Visuals Images: 2 images are mandatory; one main image of your work and one image that demonstrate how your work would function or be used. 6 additional images are optional. Application Fee - There is no application fee to participate in the Lexus Design Award India - Participants are allowed to submit up to 5 entries per category Award categories 10 Category Winners Prizes / Benefits - 10 Winners receive the LDAI Award - Winning works are promoted by Lexus India on digital media and Lexus Guest Experience Centers - Entries from 2 Conceptual work categories to be considered for Lexus Design Award 2021 - Winners of the 2 Conceptual work categories invited to Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week 2021 *(Note: Only one person per entry is invited, regardless of individual or group submission.) - Finalists from Conceptual Work category will be invited for mentorship - a session with mentors from diverse fields who provide guidance to help refine their projects *Subject to Change. The Organizer has the right to modify, suspend or terminate Lexus Design Award India 2021 including the invitation to visit Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week 2021.

About Lexus Design Award India The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values. About Lexus Design Award First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

About Lexus Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has redefined luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy and has consistently delivered exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world. Website: www.lexusindia.co.in Facebook: @LexusIndia Instagram: @lexus_india Official Hashtag: #LexusDesignAward