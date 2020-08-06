Left Menu
Wipro partners Intel to enable remote IT support, provide enhanced security solutions

Wipro integrated the Intel vPro platform into LIVE Workspace, a suite of digital workplace services to provide remote manageability of devices, a statement said. This extends to users at home or in the office and provides enhanced protection and security against firmware-level attacks, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:24 IST
IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has partnered Intel to enable its LIVE Workspace solution with the latter's vPro platform that will help customers drive business continuity by enabling remote IT support and solutions. Wipro integrated the Intel vPro platform into LIVE Workspace, a suite of digital workplace services to provide remote manageability of devices, a statement said.

This extends to users at home or in the office and provides enhanced protection and security against firmware-level attacks, it added. The combined solution provides practical business continuity services to enable enterprises to rapidly design, deploy, and manage a true remote work experience. Intel recently introduced its 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors that are built for business to power next generation business computing needs.

"We intend to bring together our strong complementary capabilities on remote working tools and platforms, desktop and application integration and managed services, to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic," Wipro Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Satish Yadavalli said. "...Together, we can equip enterprises to enhance employee experiences and connectivity to help achieve strategic business outcomes," he added.

